Editor’s Note: The Venetian Atlas is a recently rediscovered work of the 14th century Genoese cartographer Petrus Vesconte, thought to have been…
  
Petrus Vesconte
Apocryphal Dispatch #1
In a more ancient part of the world, there is a cave.
  
M. E. Rothwell
7
The Order of the Invisible Sun
A mystery of murdered philosophers
  
Dawson Eliasen
11
Esoterica #1
Obscure links and a call for subscriber writing
  
M. E. Rothwell
18
The Gatekeeper
Kitāb al-insān (Book of Man)
  
Al-Biruni
7

August 2024

Short Story Club: Kafka
Before The Law by Franz Kafka (1915)
  
M. E. Rothwell
18
Introducing… APOCRYPHA
BTMU is dead; long live Apocrypha!
  
M. E. Rothwell
34
Farewell, The Books That Made Us!
And hello to something new
  
M. E. Rothwell
36
The Sweeping Way of the Wind
A Vagabond for a Beauty by Everett Ruess
  
Sonny Levitt
4
“Easy choices, hard life. Hard choices, easy life.”
The Almanack of Naval Ravikant by Eric Jorgensen
  
Noah Sochaczevski
3
Maybe Something Else
The Passion According To G.H. by Clarice Lispector
  
Sarah Kokernot
15
Why do you think some people don’t value books?
Salutations, bibliophiles.
  
M. E. Rothwell
33
