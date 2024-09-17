Subscribe
Recordia
Editor’s Note: The Venetian Atlas is a recently rediscovered work of the 14th century Genoese cartographer Petrus Vesconte, thought to have been…
5 hrs ago
•
Petrus Vesconte
17
Apocryphal Dispatch #1
In a more ancient part of the world, there is a cave.
Sep 13
•
M. E. Rothwell
27
7
The Order of the Invisible Sun
A mystery of murdered philosophers
Sep 10
•
Dawson Eliasen
46
11
Esoterica #1
Obscure links and a call for subscriber writing
Sep 6
•
M. E. Rothwell
52
18
The Gatekeeper
Kitāb al-insān (Book of Man)
Sep 3
•
Al-Biruni
59
7
August 2024
Short Story Club: Kafka
Before The Law by Franz Kafka (1915)
Aug 30
•
M. E. Rothwell
74
18
Introducing… APOCRYPHA
BTMU is dead; long live Apocrypha!
Aug 28
•
M. E. Rothwell
164
34
Farewell, The Books That Made Us!
And hello to something new
Aug 26
•
M. E. Rothwell
109
36
The Sweeping Way of the Wind
A Vagabond for a Beauty by Everett Ruess
Aug 24
•
Sonny Levitt
20
4
“Easy choices, hard life. Hard choices, easy life.”
The Almanack of Naval Ravikant by Eric Jorgensen
Aug 22
•
Noah Sochaczevski
20
3
Maybe Something Else
The Passion According To G.H. by Clarice Lispector
Aug 20
•
Sarah Kokernot
38
15
Why do you think some people don’t value books?
Salutations, bibliophiles.
Aug 19
•
M. E. Rothwell
18
33
