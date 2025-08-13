Note from the Legal Department of M. E. Rothwell’s Apocrypha:

Précis

In the gap year between my undergraduate (Poetics of Realpolitik) and masters (Biotechnological and Metaphysical Ethics) I was hired as a process server for an outfit in Fremantle, Western Australia. A process server is the person who serves you papers in a court case, tracking you down, fooling you into identifying yourself, then signing an affidavit stating the documents were delivered. You have to stoop to some low places to get the job done. I once got hired as the barista at the defendant’s favourite cafe, just so I could take her iced matcha order, get her to confirm her full name, present her with a court summons along with her beverage, then run out the front door as she screamed at me and threw her drink against the wall.

But my very last job as a process server was the strangest, leading me into a world of sovereign citizens, slave labour, manipulated currencies, and a series of false leads. It began when I was tasked with serving a subpoena on a certain Cedric Silbert-Marais, resident of the forgotten island of Saint Reticence…

1.

Saint Reticence is a place. But also, Saint Reticence was a man.

Saint Reticence is a pinprick in time and space, a droplet of green in a bucket of blue, a Hebridean islet transplanted to the opposite side of the globe, a speckle of landmass floating in the Indian Ocean at the juncture of Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, and the French Antarctic Territories. It exists on almost no maps available to the public.

Its namesake, Saint Reticence, was a holy man from northern Greece, persecuted by the tyrant king Dionysius of Syracuse for his sharp-tongued prophecies. After a public trial, he narrowly escaped a beheading, fleeing to Corinth and taking a vow of silence, until one night an angel appeared to him in a dream and commanded the holy man to sail as far north as he might. Beyond Gaul and Gibraltar and Albion, he pushed his little ship northwards until he bumped into the Orkney islands. Upon stepping ashore, he refused to speak to the local people except to repeatedly demand they be baptised, for which he was swiftly bludgeoned to death. Hence his blessed name, Reticence, which would have been forgotten if it weren’t for the miraculous spring that began to flow from his gravesite, later used as a baptismal well, and ultimately memorialised in the beloved 19th century poem ‘O’er the Northern Islets Doth Silent Streams Propitiate’ by N. E. Vaughn:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published On Orkney’s shores a holy well Does spurt from verdant forest dell An artery of bloodied starts Transformed through the most holy arts A silent man of Reticence Dids’t perish without sound defence To whit the final secret spun Death Perhaps Solved — and overcome?

No human being set foot on the antipodean island of Saint Reticence until 1819, long after the rest of the world had been claimed, measured, and carved up at least twice over, and it was only discovered because of the poor judgement and dumb luck of a Scotsman named Baxtus Silbert. He was travelling through an ocean unknown to him, in a merchant schooner ill-fitted for the planned journey from New Holland to Colombo, during the height of the cyclone season. That very few of his crew were drowned was a miracle; that his ship was buffeted into the steep cliffs of the island’s west coast was merely an accident of geography and weather.

2.

We’ve been taught that politics is downstream from culture, but forget that for most of human history, culture was downstream from geography. Politics and culture are nothing but the collision courses of individuals, and individuals are constrained by their immediate environments. Cities need a source of freshwater, trade requires a protected harbour, fortresses stand on high ground, etc.

The island of Saint Reticence is shaped like a bowl tilted into the ocean, like the hand of God is pouring its creeks and streams down into the churning waves. A mountain range rises above the westernmost edge, sloping down towards the eastern shores, shifting gravity toward the sea. The eastern pastures are lush and rich with the dark soil plundered by the streams as they journey through the western foothills, whereas the land in the western part of the island is hard and flinty, covered with a thin topsoil easily washed away in heavy rains. Geography itself helped create the imbalanced society of Saint Reticence, without malice or calculation. God’s hand resting on the scales.

It goes without saying that Baxtus Silbert and his descendants took all the land in the eastern part of the island, living like kings upon a bountiful earth. But others were confined to the scrubby fields of the west, and their descendants still scratch out a living in the barren soil to this day.

3.

Saint Reticence can’t be found on most maps, aside from one or two surviving British East India Company palimpsests held in the dull archives of the University of Western Australia, an archive funded by several donors, mostly fat-necked mining magnates, but including a certain Reid Silbert-Bowen who represents the Silbert Family Trust. Back when I was a process server, I had access to the archives thanks to my expired UWA student ID which I mostly used to get discount public transport. That's how I found Saint Reticence, trawling through the library database, after my other attempts to deliver a subpoena to Cedric Silbert-Marais came to nothing.

The Silbert family has ruled Saint Reticence as feudal chieftains for over one hundred years, with the head of the family recognised as resident magistrate. The East India Company nominally annexed the island in 1877, and for the next century it was administered from either Ceylon or Singapore, which meant little except for a Union Jack flying on a pole, a regular exchange of letters patent with the governor general, and in 1911, the installation of telegraph cables. Today, Saint Reticence is technically part of Western Australia, but the Silberts still own most of the liveable real estate on the island, eternal landlords for all those who have less.

Baxtus Silbert landed on the island with thirty-five crew, and upon realising his good fortune to have chanced upon true terra nullius, he did what every man would do in his position and promptly dispatched the first mate, Alexander Marais, back to Borneo in a hastily repaired ship to engage local men as labourers and round up a harem of fifty or so women, eight of whom became Baxtus’ first set of wives. The rest of the crew were given a wife (or two) and the island began to be populated and stratified.

Exploitation of man and nature is the surest way to gain capital. Very little outlay is needed, no start up funds required except the human labour of extracting what nature has already provided. A viable economy quickly flourished on the island, with shipments to Malayan colonies and Australian townships of sealskins, ironwood, whale bone, whale oil, and tea tree bark. Those same ships returned to Saint Reticence with sheep, cattle, seedcrops, and dry goods, all of which were swiftly transported to the Company Store and sold onto the residents of the island. Ingeniously, Baxtus operated a non-cash trade economy with the outside world, but within the cloistered Saint Reticence, only one currency was recognised at the Company Store, the same coin paid to the Bornean laborers and their descendants — the newly minted Silbert shilling.

4.

When I told my boss where the island was located, he called the firm who had engaged our services and convinced them to fund my trip to Saint Reticence so we could complete the job. There’s no airport on the island, so I voyaged for three nights on one of the rusting cargo ships that make semi-regular trips around the Indian Ocean, supplying dwindling populations of obscure former colonial possessions. I landed in the bluestone port in a timewarped haze, walked up the township’s crumbling 19th century streets, observed the line of downcast faces in front of the Company Store, and eventually found myself standing at the gate of 4 Dundee Avenue, Cedric Silbert-Marais’ registered address, a low-lying stone lodge surrounded by manicured grounds.

Nobody came to the gate when I rang the bell and the house looked empty, but process servers are not easily deterred, so I tucked the subpoena into my waistband, clambered over the low fence, and strode into the garden. Green lawns and bushy topiary surrounded the lodge and as I neared the back door, a statue caught my eyes. A concrete block with the torso of a man sticking out the top, rendered in polished brass, a face of indistinguishable features, and wearing a metallic brown hoodie. I did a comical double take, abruptly halting my skulking trespass, because I immediately recognised the statue. I had seen it before, in Budapest in front of the Hungarian Crypto Academy. It was a statue of Satoshi Nakamoto.

Satoshi Nakamato is the pseudonymic creator of Bitcoin and its underlying blockchain architecture, making him the father of cryptocurrency. Except he’s an absent father, because nobody knows who he is. Famously, the person or persons behind Nakamato’s identity created the decentralised financial transaction system we know as Bitcoin, initiated the protocols that allow Bitcoin to continue to operate via mining and lotteries, then in 2010 handed over control of the back-end systems to others in the Bitcoin inner circle and disappeared. The only trace that now remains of Satoshi Nakamato is his very full Bitcoin wallet.

In January 2011, the value of 1 Bitcoin was $0.52 USD. In 2025, 1 Bitcoin is worth over $115,000 USD. This means that Satoshi Nakamato, owner of the most Bitcoin in the world despite not existing, has a Bitcoin wallet currently valued at $11 million, followed closely by the Chinese crypto trading platform Binance and the vaguely named Grayscale Investments, which is owned by a shell company registered as ‘Digital Currency Group’, which is itself wholly owned and controlled by a Mr Barry Silbert whose only known permanent address is in Chiyoda, Japan.

5.

The main problem for any currency, especially a newly invented currency, is double spending or counterfeiting. What’s the point of controlling how your indentured servants are paid and can purchase goods if they can create their own copies of the coin? As far as I can tell, Saint Reticence had only three major economic calamities over its nearly 200 year history, and all of them can be traced back to small groups of labourers or concubines suddenly becoming flush with cash, their ability to counterfeit the local shilling causing mass currency devaluation until the Silberts created a new design at the mint.

Likewise, before Satoshi Nakamoto, digital currencies were mostly useless because there was no surefire way to ensure that the same money hadn’t been spent twice. Blockchain overcame this issue by allowing for decentralised verification of each occurrence of a coin changing hands. Initially, this sounded like a form of radical freedom, but all it actually means is that somebody is always watching what you do with your money.

Imagine you were descended from a lineage which for generations had experimented with currency manipulation and severe economic control on a vulnerable test population with no outside checks or balances, and that you were also raised in a geographic location that proved how the specific shape of the environment and the method by which resources are extracted and wealth is transacted directly affects who has power. Then one day you walk out into a 21st century global economy which has abandoned the gold standard and any other objective metric of wealth and has connected billions of sophisticated computers via fibre optic cables. You would arrive at the conclusion that whoever created a secure online currency and trusted method for transactions would control the entire world, and you would arrive at this conclusion instantly and unconsciously.

6.

I never found Cedric Silbert-Marais to serve the subpoena (but if enough people take out paid subscriptions to Apocrypha after reading this entry, then M. E. Rothwell has assured me he’ll fund an expedition to Japan to track down the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto — so get spending!), and nobody on Saint Reticence could give me any information of his whereabouts. Most of the Bornean labourers avoided me, scurrying away from the Company Store with their provisions, making their way back to the western scrubland where they eked out a living in the few hours granted to them after the thirteen hour days they worked in the Silbert family’s plantations and businesses. But I eventually convinced a few of them to talk by offering them the contents of my suitcase — they were mostly interested in the books I had packed to pass time on the ship: Calvino’s Invisible Cities, Eco’s Name of the Rose, Murakami’s Wind-Up Bird Chronicle. They spoke in hushed, reverent tones about the Silbert family, the men especially, and lauded the generations of strong leadership. They didn’t long for escape from the island, or for more than one day off per month, and they were thrilled at the idea of being congratulated for working hard. And when I prompted them about the Silbert shilling and whether it made them unhappy to be paid in a currency that was controlled by their masters, they were perplexed. They were grateful to be paid, and the Company Store sold everything they needed. Why would they want anything else?

7.

I didn't stay on Saint Reticence for long — there was another cargo ship heading back to WA the following afternoon, and I was happy to leave the backward, rainswept island where I was clearly unwelcome. There was a distinct malaise which abounded in all my interactions with the locals. I was an interloper, asking questions about a protected member of the ruling family, much too curious for my own good. The decrepit owner of the bed and breakfast I was staying at gave me the evil eye every time I walked past her front desk.

I spent my last morning on Saint Reticence by taking a long hike around the island, climbing to the western mountains to get a view over the concave landmass, then scrambling to the edge to peak over the dramatic grey cliffs into the expansive ocean, before looping around and descending toward the town. Over the course of the day, I observed the labourers and harems of the ruling class moving around the islands, in and out of the large properties in the eastern plateau, dictated by the whims of their feudal masters, unable to build a life for themselves independent from the wills of the rich and powerful, all in pursuit of a made up coin, which seemed to me a flimsy form of control, but which allowed the Silberts to maintain a slave plantation economy well into the 21st century. I thought of the labourers’ ancestors who had willingly boarded the ship from Borneo, who had landed on an island so skewed in the favour of a select few. If only they knew what they were signing up for.

At least, I thought to myself as I descended toward the town, eager to pack my bags and depart this strange colonial outpost, most of the world will never be in that position. Nowadays, nobody would be foolish enough to voluntarily surrender control of their wealth and power to a system too opaque to understand, controlled by shadowy forces who conceal their identities and invent currencies within an environment of transactions destined to benefit only themselves. Thank God that Saint Reticence will only ever be a strange and silent anomaly named after a strange and silent man.