Sometimes, when lying in bed late at night, a recurring thought returns, unbidden and unwanted, to spoil my repose: at this very moment, in the dark of the night, whales are out there making passage through the black and seamless sea.

For a brief moment I am transported — I am a grey whale, lumbering through the glittering deep. I don’t so much as swim as fall forwards through the watery cosmos, drawn inexorably and exultingly to who knows what end.

Whales never arrive nor depart; they exist in a constant state of journeyment. They swim from the moment they are born until the moment they die; and even then, they have one last journey to make. When the last glints of life finally extinguish from their great glassy eyes, they begin their long descent. Gravity can be avoided only so long, and after a lifetime of defying its clutches, their ruin is smote upon the seafloor. Nothing of the colossus remains but a ramshackle of bones.

Whales are mammals. Their evolutionary forebears once left the ocean, but unlike ours, their ancestors regretted the decision. They returned to the depths, but the sea, once spurned, does not forgive. The leviathans could never remember how to breathe water, and so, tethered to the air above, they remain caught between two worlds, needing both but belonging to neither.

I wonder if whales understand that they’re outsiders, invaders to a mode of living far more ancient and primordial than our own. As they glide through the vast expanse, do they feel the eyes of those beasts who never left the water? Do they hear their voices? You do not belong here. You left these seas long ago. None were meant to return. When they breach the surface to breathe, do they understand the shrieking of the birds, calling them back home?

Perhaps that’s why they sing. They call for the home they cannot reach. But we do not hear. We do not hear.