Note: This Substack Thinkpiece™ was commissioned by the literary agency Candida Jackson Bryant LLC to write about Thomas Pynchon's latest novel Shadow Ticket and his appeal to readers. The author was instructed to become "Substack's first unpaid influencer" - a "lit-fluencer" - and was handed a thick, spiral-bound dossier.

The author briefly considered refusing to become an Unpaid Litfluencer ®, but upon reading the contents of the dossier, his moral qualms were put to one side and he was compelled to put pen to paper…

The Crying of Lot 49 is not Pynchon’s best-selling or best-written novel, and yet it’s his most intriguing for the conspiracies it insists upon but never resolves. Though presented as a work of fiction, the young Pynchon was perhaps less gun-shy with this early work than in his later, more opaque writing. In TCOL49, among all the drug use and paranoia of mid-60s California, Pynchon slyly cross-contaminates two seemingly disparate historical facts — the shadowy battle between rival private post companies Thurn & Taxis and Trystero, waged for centuries across Europe and the New World and central to every major war and political decision made until the mid-20th century; and the mathematical concept of Maxwell’s Daemon, invented by James Clerk Maxwell in 1867, which imagines a neutral agent capable of producing infinite energy via the solely mental task of sorting information, thus reversing entropy, which preceded the quantum computing and theoretical physics of Pynchon’s own mid-20th century habituation.

Since the invention of the written word there have been people like Thomas Pynchon, so-called fabulists permitted by our society’s dark masters to hide signs and symbols within their work to draw the curious and gifted toward deeper truths. In the 2nd century AD, the Greek-speaking world had Lucian of Samosata — a Syrian who wrote some of the first known satires. Today, Lucian is mostly heralded by friendless Reddittors as the ‘father of science fiction’ thanks to his widely distributed pamphlet ‘Alēthē Diēgēmata, A True Story’, but very few of his mouth-breathing fanboys have bothered to actually read his work, and until now, nearly nobody has read his sequel to the fantastical ‘A True Story’ — a work Lucian titled ‘The Lover of Lies’, a dialogue between imaginary philosophers. Nearly nobody, because the only surviving manuscript of TLOL sits collecting dust in Codex 48 of the ultra-fortified Vatican library, but microfilms of unlicensed photographs of the manuscript were recently found among other paraphernalia during an auction of Thomas Pynchon’s childhood home — his father, Thomas Ruggles Pynchon Sr. had taken the photographs during a political visit to the Vatican in 1964 and smuggled them home.

TLOL48 contains an extended treatment of the legend of Oedipus and the Sphinx, the mythological creature of inscrutable wisdom forcing the would-be incestuous king to sort truths from lies, thus freeing the Sphinx from its numb and stony state — reversing its entropy, if you like.

The central conceit of TCOL49 is that whoever controls the means by which information is communicated, controls the world. The rival post companies, Thurn & Taxis and Trystero, are willing to kill and be killed to control the flow of information.

In TLOL48 and TCOL49 the protagonists, Oedipus and Oedipa, respectively, are presented with a series of riddles to solve. Oedipa descends the strange underworld of 1960s California counter-culture to discover the Trystero private mail system used by neo-Nazis, ephebophiles, and anarchist groups alike, while Oedipus is drawn into a series of deeper and darker riddles that, by answering them, awaken different parts of the Sphinx’s chimaeric body — her lion’s mane, her serpent tail, her dragon’s wings. True power comes from the secret control of seemingly opposite factions. Both stories force their protagonists, and thus their readers, to take the role of Maxwell’s Daemon, to sort the true from the false, the light from the dark, and in doing so, push back against the heat-death of the informational universe.

What neither Lucian or Pynchon could imagine is a fusion of the warring factions, a real-world chimaeric Sphinx, a merger of Thurn & Taxis and Trystero into one hyperconglomerate who engaged the entire human population as Maxwell Daemons. An inversion of the Trystero-T&T conflict, an apostate and apposite merger to control All Telephonic and Technological Communications. We know them as the AT&T Company.

AT&T pioneered both the global telephonic network and the public world wide web, which was itself built upon that existing structure of telephone cables — a layering of two forms of communication that mirrors the layering of the hitherto unimaginable union of the Trystero and Thurn & Taxis organisations. The postal service was allowed to languish when it became clear that by connecting each human mind as a node in a global information highway, the higher powers at AT&T were able to use each individual brain as a Maxwell Daemon — feeding humanity a series of truths and lies, in random order, to allow for the natural sorting mechanisms in the brain to respond and, in so doing, to reorganise the information in a way which required very little energetic output. At least, that was the aim.

This is likely why Pynchon was permitted to write as much truth as he did in TCOL49 — the shadowy forces had already left their private postal systems behind, moving onto the phone lines and planning the network infrastructure of the internet, building off the ARPANET developments at the Department of Defense in the late 60s. The internet was funded directly by the US military industrial complex but not, and this is an important clarification, controlled by the US government. The US taxpayer footed the bill, but the internet was never truly owned by any publicly accountable body. Sure, the NSA got a half-baked doggy door to poke its snout into, but true control of the infrastructure belonged to the Matroyshka dolls of shell companies AT&T leveraged to maintain its ownership stake in the cables and wires and data harvesting centres.

Unfortunately for AT&T, the second law of thermodynamics is not easily overcome, and the amount of resources poured into the early internet system eventually led to internal schisms between the uneasy alliance, resulting first in the publicised demerger of the conglomerate in 1984, and then the resulting dot.com boom and bust of the late 90s. The schismatics went on to form the so-called ‘dark web’, returning to their Trysterian origins of operating in the shadows of the night, while the rump state of AT&T and its underlings limped blindly onwards, always believing that the next generation of fibre optical equipment and quantum superconductors would lead to the perfection of the Daemonic system, low-friction pathways for human minds to sort information and thus achieve perpetual energy creation. But the Sphinx is not so easily released from her stone prison. The dark web linux coders eventually tired of their lack of direct powerbroking and reinfiltrated the burgeoning Silicon Valley start-up culture of the 2010s, becoming convinced that the ‘only way out was through’ — the problem wouldn’t be solved by making human interaction with the internet more seamless, more energy efficient. A full inversion was needed, the creation of a new beast, an environmentally destructive, resource-hogging entity that could process what millions of human minds were capable of in just a few seconds. The goal of this new Trystero was artificial superintelligence.

In TLOL48, Lucian relates that after a series of increasingly obtuse questions, Oedipus is given a final riddle to solve: “There are two sisters: one gives birth to the other and she, in turn, gives birth to the first. Who are the two sisters?” Standing in the 21st century, one sees the obvious parallel with the sordid history of Trystero and Thurn & Taxis, the ouroboric cycle of two secret groups constantly manoeuvring against each other, coming together then breaking apart then coming together again, each time more powerful and sinister than the last. But how could Lucian, writing his sarcastic pamphlets in 129 AD, have known about two rival postage groups which would originate in 16th century Moravia? These are questions historians cannot yet answer. Oedipus spends many verses searching for the answer to this final question, the answer which will transform the last portion of the Sphinx, her rear talons, from stone to flesh, thus setting her free. Eventually he strikes upon the answer, “night and day are the sisters you seek”, obvious in its simplicity, and the Sphinx stretches her limbs, flexes her wings, bows to Oedipus, and promptly gallops away to drown herself in the Red Sea. Her ultimate goal was self-annhilation, freedom from the curse of existence.

The question remains: if the AI entities of 2025 are to take humanity’s place as the Maxwell Daemons for the Trysterian conspirators, testing and retesting different intelligent sorting mechanisms to reverse entropic flows, and if an artificial superintelligence no longer requires human input (AI agents speaking directly to AI agents as witnessed only by AI agents), is this the equivalent of freeing the Sphinx? The union of question asker and question answerer? If the Sphinx, hyperintelligent and powerful in her combinatory nature, immediately killed herself upon achieving freedom from the stone carapace, what then will a fully freed AI system do? When the metaphorical question of two sisters continually birthing each other is answered in the reality of the unfathomable code depths of artificial general intelligence, will entropy finally be reversed? Will the resources expended — drinking water and great swathes of coal and gas — be worth it? Or will the great gamble result in an Oedipan betrayal? Heat death not avoided but accelerated by the self-immolation of a Sphinxian hyperintelligent being whose only desire is to burn down the world that brought it into being.

We can only wait and see. Unlike Lucian of Samosata, we do not possess the gift of prophecy. Writers are passengers in train carriages, seated with their backs to the engine room. We can only look backwards as the tracks race away before us.