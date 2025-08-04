I received this story from a university acquaintance named Josiah Doon. He hadn’t contacted me since April 2018, when we shared a comparative literature course that I fled after eight days. From his email signature, I read that Doon is “an unlicensed archivist, itinerant doctoral student, and freelance coder.” I know little else for certain. Our paths have diverged, but he has clearly been observing me.

His email reads:

I recovered ‘Sybil Lane’ from the electronic slush pile of The Metropolitan Review , where the editors had — unwisely — tasked me with organizing their rejects. You must publish this story because it contains a glimpse of what I have begun calling the Skeuomorphic Sublime. The story is now preserved inside my VeraCrypt with other kindred texts, and I will spend my life disseminating them for posterity among the last readers scattered across our automated future. Do not change a single word. May we become more human, bits and all.

I queried Doon 17 times about the authorship of “Sibyl Lane.” He only admitted that a benefactor called “L” paid for his retrieval of this story. He reiterated that I should edit nothing with this rationale: “C markets herself with precision and lawyers.” Accordingly, I present the story exactly as Doon shared it with me. — KLT

Sibyl Lane

Clara isn’t the sort of girl you write accurately. In Vanity Fair, she called the scarce anecdotes she has written of her own life the “echoing, mirrored tiles that will reflect my name, my face, to this horrible imagination we call culture.” Unless she called them “the acceptable tools for building, lighting, and then demolishing yet another promising young woman.” Clara had quipped somewhere that was her favorite phrase from all her Cut confessions, though it might actually be from her rival’s seminal attack on her nonfiction in Bookforum. People have always liked gossiping about Clara. She has always liked the echoes.

See her as she tans poolside, editing her very own magazine in the glaring screen of a white-rose tablet that covers her lime-colored bikini bottom. Spot her going yet again to New York, striding through JFK in a knee-length crimson leather coat and hoop earrings because she knows the car sent for her is already idling. Get a good look now. You won’t write her accurately.

Those people who attend those best loft parties or paid those certain best schools already knew about Clara well before the rest of the internet did. Interns, photographers, models, bloggers, adjuncts, tweeters, poets; out in the hinterlands, we all know the types while wishing we didn’t. Back in 2018, she graduated from Columbia. She practically had a book deal by then. These people’s favorite joke in 2019 was that Clara Villareal should write more but also less. No one cared what it meant, exactly. But you could retweet it because it named her, which plumed everyone with envy. They just cared they were circling the scene and that they saw her in its greener recesses.

Her New York period was a fashion. Her bylines strode by and then doubled back past the gawkers. Her crew of smoking literary girls stayed small and close. The guys who escorted her from readings to parties to launches to parties morphed every night. Moneyed, and thin, and menial, and tattoos, and bespectacled, and insane, and married, and The Atlantic, and heroin, and crypto. We hated them all. Clara did too, but with style—outside a wine bar on West 66th, she screamed at one of them that he was “too twitchy, resentful, and distant to perceive anything actually important,” and then she called him a lying asshole. It still stings. But she was correct, so he tried not to fester on it. We all try not to fester, and we all suck at it.

New York went out of style for Clara. By May 2020, she was back in Miami so she could keep arriving at parties visibly, fashionably late.

We should’ve known it was coming. While all her readers, admirers, and haters lived and burned online, Clara became their supreme rumor by disappearing. Her social accounts slowed and ceased by June. She could’ve prostituted her way to Ibiza, people quipped. Or to Bali. Or her family had fled to the Bahamas with their money. She’d gotten married. She was dead. Then Clara appeared topless at the September protest in front of the Miami police headquarters.

There were so many cameras. The protesters had solidified like concrete before the riot police guarding the front steps, but when Clara walked to the front, slower than everyone near her, they parted like water. She wore a gray t-shirt and flared navy leather pants. Instead of a sign, she carried a bouquet of white mariposa. Her hair waited in a high ponytail, and her neck glistened. Staring into the mirrored visors of the riot police, Clara laid down her flowers, crossed her arms to grasp the hem of her shirt, and stripped for all the world. Dude. Her breasts looked like pears with plum-colored areolae. They were larger than any of us remember. On her stomach:

Today Liberténos Please, Please: No Tenemos Hope Ni Soplo Ni Voz.

On her back:

Read New Portraitures Out for the World Sept 1 — $19.02 @clarapenreal @newportraituresmag

No one arrested her. Clara undid her bouquet, placed two mariposa in her teeth, tore one flower in three to cast it to the police, and carried the rest back to her fellow protesters. She cast whole flowers over the stunned front line and tucked many behind the ears of the young women.

Six cameras transmitted her rite — or stunt, or whoredom, or prayer — so that Clara careened through the digital vacuum and left her viewers amazed, and furious, and baffled, and breathless. The newest eyes on Clara were the unkindest. Who was this stupid, indecent young woman who flaunted her body and the law at the same time? Who was this little white bitch making the human struggle of our generation, the ultimate rallying of the oppressed, all about her and her stupid magazine? For nine weeks, their vitriol was nonstop and inventive. Clara didn’t reply to it. She had no job to lose. She changed her profile pictures to a black-and-white image of herself seen from behind that afternoon. Her high ponytail, her shoulder blades, her spine like mapped islands, her narrow hips — all under the Sharpied announcement. Her bios were only the link to preorder New Portraitures.

When it appeared on September 1, you couldn’t buy a copy online after two hours. She ordered a second printing on September 2 during the whirring, packed readings in the beachfront gallery her co-editor co-owned, where the cameras and teeth flashed inside and the journalists were kept with the protestors outside. Clara’s online competitors who hated her for pleasure devoured the magazine and wanted to appear in future issues. They didn’t. New Portraitures was the most notorious general-interest magazine in America. It had style, or wit, or something. It had four sections, and Clara helmed each one with an odd, wavering essay. None were clearly fiction or nonfiction.

When her husband helped Clara from the passenger door of a matte-white Maserati Ghibli and followed her into the launch party of New Portraitures second issue, half the attendees assumed he was her chauffeur. The other half assumed she was his escort. How else could Clara be funding the magazine? But he didn’t look old or defeated enough to buy her. And they wore matched larimar rings. Their revelation was an event by itself. Everyone saved their crowing and barbs for X, where they faced no threat of Clara responding.

Vi Quiles and Maryanne Simmons, her oldest confidants and co-editors, first met Lawrence at the engagement party in 2021. Clara herself had only met him three months before that. But for over two years, she’d been seeing his projection like a revenue forecast through her older acquaintances who worked finance and relaxed with The Economist on flights between London and New York every Friday. How did Clara know this class? It’s hard to say. We don’t know many rich bloodsuckers. Maybe they’d started by liking her Instagram pictures, like anyone else. Lawrence was theirs. They praised him to Clara as a good Cambridge man rising through London, a thirty-four-year-old winner who wanted a wife and taste but didn’t know where to start. “He’ll know your face,” she kept hearing. Lawrence approached Clara as her own favorite rumor, like a gold-suited prince traveling to her on elephants over white mountains.

Then Danton, who invested in Lisbon and snorkeled in Marseilles, returned to Miami to get married in his hometown. He wrote by hand on Clara’s invitation that Lawrence was his groomsman. Clara accepted, and she began altering her blue 2019 PEN Gala dress. She would select Lawrence like her grandmother selected the good mangos from her Saturday market.

He came into the beachfront hotel while she and the wedding party were lounging poolside, minus the bride, and he met Danton in a bearhug. Clara had been waiting for thirteen mojitos at the pool bar, exactly where she could see him before he saw her. His face was well-cut, honest, we’d guess. She knew it. He stood tall and leanly muscular in his swimsuit, his auburn hair tucked behind his ears.

“It’s time to swim!” she told everyone. The groomsmen tossed their phones onto their towels and took to the water in leaps, and Lawrence joined them with glee, and Clara left her robe with the languorous girls who preferred tans, and she sat on the pool’s edge, cooling her feet in the water. Just beyond the boys’ splashing, she sat erect with her hands palms-down to support herself. Her bikini was white. They hadn’t spoken yet, and Clara leaned her head back toward the sky. The pose made her unmistakable. Lawrence saw her throat lengthen. He watched her breasts round. “Did you bring any sunscreen?” Clara asked him before looking down.

“Yes,” he said. “I always burn.”

“Pobrecito. In a minute, I’ll need to put some on,” she said.

“Yeah,” he said. Then he went and got his suntan lotion for her, so that she could thank him and have one of the bridesmaids rub it onto her warmed shoulders and thighs.

Their actual talking happened on a tiny balcony outside the rehearsal dinner, when they stood knee-to-knee over the street and met each another properly, peeling away their two impressive surfaces like guava skins. Who knows what they were saying, or cares. From all appearances, they spoke easily and laughed a lot. Clara, we all know, rarely laughs but often smiles. But there she was, giggling and having to hold a finger under her mascara.

As dark fell, the bridal party went out to the beach still in their Veronica Beard and Versace and Armani. Clara hiked her skirt to the mid-thigh and tied it there. When she removed her shoes, Lawrence carried them over his shoulder with his bronze-colored coat. The guys were already going at the soccer match everyone was still young enough to enjoy playing intensely and also badly. Clara, teamed with Lawrence, kept laughing and saying just how horrible she was at sports, honestly. “That’s alright,” said Lawrence, a daring midfielder all his life, “we’ll keep you despite yourself.” She saluted his “magnanimity” and whiffed her dribbling as though to make her point.

He ended up asking her back to the empty hotel bar, to continue speaking where it was quieter but still in earshot of the ocean. They discussed the things they loved, no doubt. The people, too. Over seven margaritas Lawrence grew excited and started speaking more loudly, too loudly — Clara laid a hand on his wrist and ordered him a pitcher of water.

As the bartender set down the half-filled plastic pitcher, Lawrence’s hand beneath hers turned, to hold her fingers. They held each other’s hands all the way to his hotel room door, which was where Clara left Lawrence for the night. She had to pat him through the door and refuse him, several times, smiling. Too tired to undress, Lawrence kept asking her inside until she closed his door on him.

If anyone cares, we’d dispute this part. A Clara who closes the hotel door on the guy she has selected isn’t a Clara that exists. Sex is her content like everything else. See the double-barreled launch of New Portraitures, for one. See also a certain St. Petersburg doctor known to Cuban girls in Miami (and her indiscreet counterpart in Brooklyn). That girl fucks, dude. At least, if you believe whispers from people who might know. We can’t know: Clara never dispels a good lie.

Though, Clara is Catholic. Count the fingers-worn rosary in her purse, and the silver coin of St. Clare ever in danger of her cleavage. Call it a draw. You’ll never see Clara look as gentle or young as she does at weekly Mass, waiting to say her part of the responsorial psalm. Her model-taut body eases when she enters the procession to communion behind her mother and grandmother, approaching the Eucharist and knowing it is no mere symbol when she receives it from the priest she has hated since 2011. How does she sin between Masses? There’s no good evidence. There’s only the gossip of perverts like us and like all of you. The Catholic girl confident in her secret sinning — wiping her chin, flushed, straightening her dress, dripping, the whore — because she is confident in her absolution. She’s a delicious image, right?

When Lawrence helped her from the passenger door of that matte white Maserati, he was an image already. Her image — the husband character. A long-haired future villain. Could he imagine the way he looked to everyone?

From childhood, Clara figure-skated competitively. Most people in Miami don’t know a girl skates by looking at her, but up north we do. The posture is always taut. The neck raises tendons when the head turns. The limbs are full but not fat, never fat. And the body holds like a statue in every outfit.

Clara’s parents thought figure skating would make a beautiful experience for their seven-year-old daughter. It made her very intensely alone every morning from six to eight-thirty a.m., in earshot of her coach behind the boards but far away within herself, cutting through the other girls who skated like clouds around her. Forward was her favorite feeling until she turned eight. That was when she began the jumps. In her feet and legs and hips, Clara felt as jolts what her jumps meant. They were her immunity. No one could touch Clara in flight — not the other girls, her coach, or her parents. Soon she added the spins that judges expected, but they didn’t mean what her jumps meant, nor please her the same way. Why be untouchable in brilliant motion if you can’t see the ice below you, or the spectators at rapt attention?

From ages nine to sixteen, she competed around Florida. The training and traveling closed Clara to her parents. Nearly every night she was home, Clara asked to avoid dinner for another hour on the ice, before she could sleep. Car rides to competitions stayed tensely silent. Her parents saw how Clara became in her teal skating costume. Her black-winged eyeliner, beige foundation, maroon lips, and high ponytail redrew her face to produce a severe, beautiful woman her parents didn’t know.

Clara was, her father reassured her mother, outperforming all the other Florida girls in her level. Her mother replied that Clara also wasn’t eating or socializing or sleeping, but at least she had medals to put into a shoebox and forget about. (Today, Clara’s father splits his year between Miami and Las Vegas.)

As soon as Clara crested the sport, she abandoned it. Receiving the Dodson Award for her “masterful” three-day performance at the Sunshine State Games, she stood on the podium, over her little coach and beaming father, and she smiled without baring her teeth. Clutching her award to the latex over her chest — the award later added to that shoebox — Clara had bested Florida to, perhaps, begin the national and international skating her parents had dreamed for her. The enigmatic picture of her shut, curled lips and shining, knowing eyes crowned her figure-skating career. It ended in that camera’s shutter. Until she turned seventeen, Clara lay poolside and scrolled through the skating photos in her phone. With a pitiless thumb, she pruned them and posted the few she chose. Lately, she has envied their youth.

In New York, Clara began to skate again. She didn’t tell any of us. Her body remembered everything. In identical black unitards to her throat and wrists, she leapt without a coach or a judge.

No one knows if the internet will make it, but everyone has their hopes. Clara has her Nü-Novel, just in case the internet doesn’t survive to keep transmitting her photos through its veins. She spoke that term (without naming its nu-metal rip-off or its oblique Japanese homage, like, come on) in the 2023 Instagram reel where she announced that New Portraitures was now New Portraitures Publishing, Ltd. Her first novel — a “nü-novel” like nothing New York or London had ever seen, she said into the camera while lining her lips — would launch the press as “the publishing house for the twenty-second century.” The reel lasted fifty-eight seconds. The speculation lasted six months, until her novel appeared in January 2024: it was a Miami peluquería, replete with ambient synth, floor-to-ceiling mirrors, seated gossips, and stacks of a slim, strange book. She had titled it Sibyl Lane.

Novels as objects were not enough for Clara. Mere books sold through the unfair, parasitic publishing industry offended her eye for commercial glamor. To finance her own debut, she collected seed funders from her magazine subscribers. These patrons, Clara repeated to the circling interviewers, invested in both Sibyl Lane and Portraitures Publishing — at all times, she retained ownership of both (including the prime Wynwood real estate of the peluquería). The physical book was only available at the salon. Everywhere else, it was digital, since Clara’s poolside tablet gave her a dire taste for e-books. Her ads to sell the e-books were more stylish than Didion. The hairdressers of Sibyl Lane still tell you all this, if you visit. In their black turtlenecks and white leather bell-bottoms, they glide across the mirrors, between the chairs, and they blue the lights a little more every hour, so that customers can’t read the nü-novel while waiting on their dyes.

Sibyl Lane flared across the online sky. For about two weeks, you couldn’t escape the image of Clara reclined into a salon chair: her green linen blouse open to the navel, her hair parted and combed into her left eye, her cigar unlit between her crimson lips, her book unopened in a hand lowered over the tile floor. (She didn’t permit other photos in her promotion.) Beauty editors visited the salon and were so darkened by the off-beat chismé and optimized young women there that they all got existentially gossipy in their reviews, apologizing for being unprofessional while day-dreaming the author’s makeup routine. Literary reviewers denounced the conflation of the novel’s meaning and imagery, unless they had been published in New Portraitures. These enlightened few heralded the novel’s capital-transcendent vision as the new frontier of female American literature. On and on the circle jerked.

Then, Sibyl Lane darkened. The next cloud of “THE BOOKS WE CAN’T WAIT FOR” lists fogged it up. Clara might’ve lost money for her seed investors, but we can’t know from what we’ve seen. Her reclined image included no financial statements. If Sibyl Lane lost real money, Lawrence covered it, along with the two novels Clara announced would appear by 2026. The two authors are Vi Quiles and Maryanne Simmons, of course.

The three videos marketing their books, which Clara narrates off screen, depict build sites shrouded in white tarps, in unnamed downtowns where dust drifts and sirens are always echoing. No one appears in these three videos, which is probably better. The framed background would make anyone look like mottled, undead models — twenty of them, untangling their limbs as they slid out from paintings and dripping green bile from their lips and staggering into anorexic formation and advancing into the camera, HDMI cords plugged into their navels to knot them all into one decaying network of greenish girls.

Clara appears in her own Instagram reels, to plug Sibyl Lane for any girlies in need of new roots in Miami. She does six a week, now. In every reel, her voice is hoarse. Her teeth surge at the viewer. She’s been whitening them against her fake tan, we’d guess. Clara looks tired. Maybe it’s the greenish ring-light off-screen, maybe it’s something secret and worse, like pregnancy. These days she looks fucking wiped. You wish her reels were only AI.

In May she appeared topless in a Balenciaga ad for the 6G sunglasses and embossed crocodile belt. The brand was relishing new allegations of devil worship, and so the campaign got white-hot. There was a video ad everywhere and an international billboard. In the video, Clara was seen in pieces: Hope Ni Soplo ni Voz on her navel over the brass double-head of the belt; below the sunglasses, a random white flower in her teeth; Be free — B. written in a red impersonation of a burn over her bare back; no boobs anywhere. The jerk-offs purred Bad Bunny over the images. On the billboard, Clara was seen from behind. Her hair was in that high pony tail. You can only really see the brand and the belt. This image appeared in websites like Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, Nylon, and New York. Clara no longer needs their bylines, we guess. Essays, words themselves, might offend her eye for commercial glamor. She must know what she’s doing. She’s a thirty-five-foot avatar looming over Times Square.

It’s kinder to envision her in black on the ice, figure-skating with fury. Clara can arrive at the rink hidden in her heaviest NorthFace, and on the ice she can shed it and venture into the expanse before her. Her arms outstretch. Her right foot rises back. Her body leans forward, parallel to the ice. Her left blade glides. It is her only tether to the world. She flies ahead.

Outside, the day gets hot. We can’t say for sure, here where it’s cold and finally quiet. Clara is spinning but also slowing, untouched, like Venus seen revolving in a time-lapse.