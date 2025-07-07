Apocrypha

Apocrypha

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
T Benedict's avatar
T Benedict
Jul 7

Rothwell writes another masterful bit….and it was good.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Careaga's avatar
Richard Careaga
Jul 7

The chief cause of problems is solutions. Eric Severeid (attrib.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 M. E. Rothwell
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture