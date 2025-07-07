In the beginning, early Man, still living among the trees, ate only fruit and leaves. He was ignorant in his Eden, yet he was happy, for a time. But as the climate dried and the forest gave way to scrub, the old foods became scarce. So Man, ever resourceful, began eating meat and marrow. He outsourced his forage to other beasts, scavenging his calories from their carcass. And it was good.

Man scurried over the earth, finding fowl and feast. He was happy, for a time. But eating meat is hard on the stomach. Raw flesh churns and roils the belly. It is all too easy to get sick and die. So Man, ever resourceful, began roasting his food over the fire. He outsourced his digestion to the flames. And it was good.

Man learnt to strike flints and fashion clothing. He was happy, for a time. But hunting prey is no easy task, not when you have no claws or sharp fangs, no natural speed or strength. So Man, ever resourceful, began fashioning points from stone, new limbs from wood and twine. He outsourced the kill to the spear and the dagger. And it was good.

Man set traps and tied nets, learnt to stay upwind and follow the herds. He was happy, for a time. But then the climate cooled and the beasts began to die. Prey dwindled and meat was hard to come by. So Man, ever resourceful, returned to plants, but this time he foraged not from the trees, but instead cultivated grass upon the plains. He dug grooves in the ground, planted seeds, and watched the skies eagerly for rain. He outsourced his survival to the soil and the gods. And it was good.

Man remembered to store his surplus grain, learnt to craft pots and beakers, to build houses. He was happy, for a time. But ploughing the soil is hard on the body and the mind. The back breaks and the skin blisters, and there is always more to be done. So Man, ever resourceful, learned to craft yokes and ploughs and tamed beasts of burden. He outsourced the tillage to the ox and the donkey. And it was good.

Glutted with calories from fields and livestock, Man began to have ever more children. He built villages. He built towns. He built cities. Labour was divided among the people. He was happy, for a time. But it is difficult to live among so many strangers, to trust a neighbour not to steal your treasure, your food, your wife. So Man, ever resourceful, told stories of the First People and the First Gods. We are united in our descent from noble ancestry, he said, we are unique in the gods’ favour. He outsourced trust to myths and legend, forged a clan from a shared identity. He created kingship, he created the state. And it was good.

Man traded for new goods and luxuries, created laws, and administered justice. He enslaved his fellow man. He was happy, for a time. But living in cities means living far from the fields, far from food and water. Even the ox can carry only so many bags of flour upon its back. So Man, ever resourceful, carved a disc from wood and stone and plunged an axle into its heart. He outsourced locomotion to the wheel and haulage to the cart. And it was good.

The markets thronged with gold and silver and copper and tin. The smithies smelted bronze and fashioned jewellery. Man was happy, for a time. But it is hard to keep track of all the goods coming and going upon the roads, of the debts owed and the taxes paid. Awash in numbers, the brain fogs and the eyes glaze over. So Man, ever resourceful, dug clay from the earth and pressed into it a record of his accounts. He outsourced his memory to the glyphs. And it was good.

Man soon learnt to write not just ledgers, but poetry and literature and holy books. With these manuscripts he built new cities and waged countless wars. He devised new religions from the old and led murderous crusades. He colonised foreign lands and drew many maps. He wrote down all his knowledge and stored it in great libraries. He was happy, for a time. But copying books by hand is a lone and wearisome task. The hand aches and the mind begins to numb. So Man, ever resourceful, cast letters in metal, locked them well-inked within a frame, and pressed paper upon their faces. He outsourced the toil of the scribe to the printing press, and sent a thousand ideas out into the world. And it was good.

The lands roiled with religious ructions. Enlightened scholars fed the flames of revolution. Kingdoms were overthrown and governments toppled. New republics emerged and old empires grew larger still. Man was happy, for a time. But to feed the growing cities with food and ore, with rock and metal, the tendrils of trade had to snake ever further from home. The horse can drag the weight of many men, but even that noble beast has its limits. So Man, ever resourceful, dug black coal from the earth and set it ablaze. He stoked the ovens and fired water into steam. Air pushed pistons and wheels began to turn. He outsourced muscle to the engine and lined the whole world in iron. And it was good.

A thousand forges soon belched smoke into the skies. Joint-stock companies pillaged the earth and great ships hauled oil across the seas. Food was refrigerated, looms were mechanised, and radio towers plunged up to meet the clouds. Machine guns mowed down the world’s youth, and shells streaked through the sky. Metal birds smote cities from above and metal fish sank ships from the depths. Man was happy, for a time. But the enemy’s movements were hidden in code, a puzzle too complex for even the sharpest of minds. So Man, ever resourceful, crafted relays and electromagnets and vacuum tubes. He cracked the cypher and calculated the arc of his missiles. He outsourced computing to silicon and chained the world to a desk. And it was good.

The atom was split and cities engulfed. Plastic ate the world and a curtain divided the earth. Liquid fire was loosed upon the jungle and rockets launched into space. Man strode the dust of another world and tore down the wall. He was happy, for a time. But even computers get lonely, isolated in their little boxes. So Man, ever resourceful, yoked them together in a network of glass tubes. Data was packetised and sallied forth across the web. The world was knit together and dreamed of becoming one. Man outsourced communication to the internet, and information to the hivemind. And it was good.

A new millennium dawned. Planes hit towers and war was waged on an emotion. CDOs crashed the market while men died in the desert. An old dragon raised its weary head. Supply chains scythed the seas while bits made a few men rich, richer than any khan of old. Mobs gathered in cyberspace. A spike protein caught in the throat and the world stood still. Messenger RNA wrought hope and fear both as economies rose from the dead. Man looked at the world through a screen. He was happy, for a time. But even desk work still requires thought and energy and time. Profits remained limited by the constraints of the human brain. So Man, ever resourceful, crafted floating gates and inference engines, he mechanised learning and uploaded the canon. He outsourced thinking itself to the machine, and hoped for the best. And it was…