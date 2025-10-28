Author’s Note: I recently received a series of whatsapp messages from an unknown number (the person/s behind these messages claimed they got my contact details from a fantasy Big Bash League Cricket groupchat, which I seriously doubt because I couldn’t find this person’s number on any group I’m currently part of, and I hate cricket, it’s like more boring baseball). This anonymous person/s sent me 7 voice messages, the providence of which I’m still in the process of establishing. But if I had to guess from the crackling and tinny quality of the audio and the anachronistic verging on uncomfortably bigoted language used, they’re playbacks from a mid-century tape recorder. The original purpose of these recordings is unclear, but the motivation for them to be released now, years later (or years earlier, depending on your perspective), to a publisher of arcane and doubted knowledge, is certainly telling. Someone is trying to send a message, or trying to muddy the waters, and I have decided to be their messenger boy, for good or for ill. Below you’ll find my transcription of the recordings.

#1

Holy [redacted] ya won’t believe a bloody thing I tell ya, but this is some serious [redacted] and I need to tell it ya fast and straight before it’s all over for me. It all started with the usual bang-about when Lee-One and Lee-Two both called me on their secure lines on the same day, and told me to go to the meeting spots. I call ‘em Lee-One and Lee-Two because the first Lee is Irish-American and the second Lee is Chinese, and apparently it’s more politically correct to use numbers than [redacted] Lee and [redacted] Lee. I mean I’m a quarter Irish myself so I don’t really see how [redacted] can be offensive when I’m one of ‘em. It’s like a [redacted] calling another [redacted] a [redacted], right?

Anyway, I was sitting in the embassy when they both called within five minutes of each other, setting my ticker running so I’m spinning out like a headless chook. I say the embassy, which sounds pretty swish, but they put the Aussies down in some godawful basement with the other colonials while the Poms prance around upstairs in starched white trousers like they still run the country, like they didn’t sell it off after the Japs cleared out. The only true blue fella in the whole joint is the Welshman down the corridor from me, Vaughn. He hates the Poms nearly more than I do, and he’s got a lot more time to complain about ‘em. There are only thirteen Welshmen in all of Singapore, and three of those are his cousins.

Anyway, the point is I had to get moving to the American safe house in Chinatown to meet with Agent Lee-One, and then hot-step it to the Chinese safe house in Little India to meet with Agent Lee-Two. Somehow, these two always seemed to call me around the same time. If they didn’t pay so well, I’d have asked more questions about how their diaries synced up so well. Maybe Ford and Mao were doing more backroom finagling than the press was letting on. Maybe Kissinger was better at his job than the Straits Times had impugned. Maybe I was, in some small way, going to help end the bloody war and get our boys home.

#2

The same-day meetings with Lee-One and Lee-Two were no coincidence. My cover had been blown sky high, and both the Yanks and the Chinese knew I was dirty, knew I’d been double or triple-crossing both sides for yonks. They both, separately, give me the same menacing speech as I trembled in my boots, saying they’d report me to my superiors as a mole, and how I was going to be ‘expunged’ if I didn’t now do what they wanted.

It always screwed with my head, meeting Lee-One and Lee-Two in grimy, tiny, slimy near-identical second-floor rooms in shophouses, the groundfloor godowns selling dried stingrays and squirrels or malabar spices and ghee, the upstairs letted and sub-letted and sub-sub-letted to various traders and establishments of lesser repute. The same knowing look from the old fella running the shop or his missus, the flick of the eyes toward the unmarked door I was supposed to go through, the sticky stairways, the windowless rooms, the bare bulbs, the lone metal chair for me to sweat in while the besuited bespectacled government agent stood in the corner and addressed me from the gloom. Add in too many Fosters the night before and, bloody hell, the threatening rhetoric kind of blended together in my mind until it became one speech delivered by two sinister mouths.

L1: We know you’ve been selling secrets to the other side…

L2: Getting paid twice for the same information…

L1: Double-dipping…

L2: But the game’s changed, my antipodean friend…

L1: Vietnam’s just the beginning. The dominoes are falling toward something greater…

L2: There’s a new world order coming, and each person will need to make a decision…

L1: The ultimate decision…

L2: The battle for the soul of the world…

Lee-Two ended our meeting abruptly, but handed me a key as he left the room, ornate with jade inlays. Music seemed to accompany the key, if that makes any [redacted] sense. A distant song, played on chimes, nearly haunting if it weren’t so delicate. At first I thought it was just the sound of the wind blowing through the alleys, but even when I slid into the stool at the Sago Street pub and pulled the key out of my pocket as I sipped a cold pint, I could hear the music again, like it was coming from the next room over. What the [redacted] was I meant to think of that?

#3

To cut a long story short, the jade-inlaid key matched a locked door in the gents room at the pub, which was kind of creepy, but the door concealed a set of stairs up to the roof of the building and I needed some fresh air and a break from the hustle of the hawkers and street-traders and rickshaw drivers that fill every [redacted] road in Little India, so I drained the pint in my hand and stumbled up the stairs.

Well, [redacted] me mum, I nearly fell back down those stairs when I reached the top, because there were two old boys in strange get-ups, swords drawn and circling each other. These were serious costumes, let me tell you, not fancy dress stuff but like from a film set. Real-life looking. Mutton chops and linen suits and silk scarves and long pistols and knee-high leather boots. The men put their swords away when they saw me and jostled to shake my hand. The big blonde one called himself Gotfried van der Vinne, and the little fat one said he was Harold Brookes.

GV: You are the double-agent, ja?

HB: The man they call the linchpin? The conduit?

I shrugged and stared at them with glassy eyes. I couldn’t decide who was pulling my leg, but I knew it was being pulled.

GV: We are at war, man!

Me: I know that. But what’s with the get-ups?

HB: ‘Tis is not the war you are thinking of. ‘Tis not even our war.

Me: What?

GV: We are fighting a war, my country against his. For the fourth time, in fact.

HB: The Hollanders do not know how to stay down when they lose. ‘Tis almost admirable.

Me: Wait, what year do ya think it is?

HB: ‘75, of course. What kind of question is that?

Me: It is ‘75… but since when are the Dutch and English fighting? Is this about ‘Nam? Indochina?

GV: Forget Indochina. You know of the DPS, ja?

I coughed and glanced away. The way they were both looking at me made it clear I was supposed to know. I figured it was something to do with the Dutch, but my European history had always been rusty.

HB: ‘Tis all converging, my good fellow. You need to keep a spry eye.

They said some other nonsense about secret societies and enemies becoming friends becoming enemies again. Then they embraced and walked back down the staircase I had come up, but not before the Englishman had pressed a small, silver key into my hand.

I needed another [redacted] drink.

#4

I spent the rest of the [redacted] day sweating across this godforsaken humidified town, moving from pub to pub, shophouse to shophouse, sucking down beers and gin slings, hearing the distant windchimes no matter where I went, somehow always stumbling across doors that responded to keys I had been given by men in strange costumes, which led to rooms with two people trying desperately to tell me something without making any sense, always mentioning a war, always whispering about convergence, always winking about the DPS. Somehow all of them were convinced they were living in ‘75, but only by the penultimate pair of men did I finally think to ask what century they were meaning.

This was a Chinese bloke with a long braid and thick beard calling himself Limahong the Lord of Pirates, and crown-wearing, robe-donning Ali Jalla Abdul Jalil Shah II, a clearly caucasian man insisting he was the Sultan of Johor. They did their usual spiel about war and time and convergence, but when we got to the part where I asked about the year, I remembered to state I wanted the full year, I wanted to know when precisely they believed they were.

AJAJS II: By your calendar or ours?

L: Or one of mine? Celestial or Manchurian?

Me: Umm, just the normal one, the normal calendar.

AJAJS II: By your way of measuring time, it is the Year of your Lord 1575.

Me: I don’t understand.

L: You know how it goes. The DPS sets these things up.

AJAJS II: You play both sides long enough, and you find your way to convergence.

The two men laughed and walked away, dropping a tiny, wooden key on the dusty floor behind them. I heard the chimes again, faint but growing louder, and something in the way they clinked and rang told me that this was the final key, so I staggered to the Long Bar at Raffles for what seemed likely to be my last drink for a while. I still half-hoped this was all a psyop by the Americans and Chinese as punishment for double-crossing them both. I was still naive then.

#5

In a strange inversion, the wooden key didn’t open any doors. Instead Ngiam, my favourite bartender, slipped the key away from my shaky fingers and nodded over to a table in the back corner. I crunched across the peanut shells and slopped into the booth. Two men sat across from me, in zippered trousers and tight, shiny shirts, glowing squares affixed to their faces and wrists. Another Chinaman and American, distorted reflections of Lee-One and Lee-Two. They informed me they came from 2075, so I labeled them Future-Lee-One and Future-Lee-Two in my head.

FL1: The world’s reached an uneasy equilibrium, but it’s not the convergence we were promised

FL2: Sinosphere and Trumposphere, evenly matched but unequally yoked.

FL1: We first met early on in the war. Battle of Taipei, 2026.

FL2: The 2030s made the scramble for Africa look cute. So many weak countries gobbled up in a few short years.

FL1: In our time, Singapore is one of the only remaining independent junctures between East and West. As it has been for centuries, despite piracy and trading companies and empires and overleveraged multinationals. Where else do communism and capitalism meet and seek convergence?

FL2: There are only a few places in history where East and West have met and properly syncretized. And even fewer where the past and future have collapsed into a specific point of meeting. Aside from first-century Jerusalem, the only other place we have been able to identify is Singapore in 1975.

FL1: Here, and now, with you.

I’d been nodding along, barely keeping up, but then they paused and peered at me intensely.

Me: What do ya want from me?

FL1: You’ve been thinking too small. Double-crossing the spies of crumbling nation states, bound by chronological laws.

FL2: Think of empires, think of planets, think of information which flows backwards and forwards through time.

Me: Ya want me to tell you about things that’s happening here? I mean, now?

The two men nodded.

FL2: And not just your time, all times. The DPS have pulled back the curtain for you today. You’ve met our agents from successive centuries, they’ve all come to see you, to parlay with the conduit.

FL1: The war is bigger than just the future. Our empires want to gobble up the past too. Reshape it in their image.

Me: Hang on a tick, why would ya be working together then? If you’re at war with each other?

FL2: Our empires are at war. We, on the other hand, have achieved individualized convergence. We hope for a different way. A Definite Paradigm Shift.

Me: Is that what DPS stands for?

The two men narrowed their eyes at me, before both bursting into laughter. I chuckled along as if I understood, as if I’d made a witty joke.

FL1: You should get back to your office. Await our next contact.

FL2: Until then, say nothing about this to anyone. There are enemies of the DPS everywhere.

I nodded and the two men drained their pints and walked out of the swing doors, and I watched their white, bouncy shoes pacing away in unison. No more keys, just a direction to head back to the embassy. As if I could do any [redacted] work with everything I had just been through.

#6

My head, no, my whole body, was [redacted] as I stumbled back toward Eden Hall. I’d drank too much, but somehow not enough. None of this could be real, and yet I had experienced it, and so it had happened. I’m not much given to philosophical musings and the like, but [redacted] me, when something that’s absolutely [redacted] crazy happens, you either have to accept that more is possible than you ever [redacted] believed, or that you are [redacted] crazy yourself. And nobody sane ever truly believes they are crazy, and nobody truly crazy believes it either. So that’s what [redacted] good [redacted] philosophy is then. You can’t really fool yourself into thinking you’re crazy, so you’re stuck having to believe that crazy things are possible.

The chimes had disappeared with the exit of Future-Lee-One and Future-Lee-Two, but when I rounded the corner of Nassim Road, a gentle breeze began to carry the same delicate sound from within an overgrown garden on a plot of land I hadn’t ever noticed before. I poked my head through the tangled brush to see a small, stone building, with a gable roof and miniature spire. A faint sign over the door said ‘Welsh Free Church’, and something about its hidden nature and the gentle sound of the chimes drew me toward it.

The church was empty, and unusually cold for an unventilated building. The chimes grew louder until the moment I stepped across the threshold and they [redacted] disappeared. But it felt good to sit on the hard pew and look up at the stained glass in the quiet of a sacred space. It stopped my [redacted] head from spinning for a second. The glass didn’t depict anything that interesting, a lamb on a green field, but beneath the window an inscription was carved into stone, which I leaned forward to read:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We shall ne’er see resurgence Of the spirit of the ages ‘Til we find convergence Amongst these very pages

A strange inscription for a church, but stranger still was the attribution: ‘N. E. Vaughn, 1875’. In an instant I connected Vaughn, my strange Welsh colleague at the embassy, with the fact that of all the pairs of men I had met that day, apparently stretching back through centuries, I had somehow skipped the 1800s. A dreadful sinking filling began to suck at my guts, and before I could do anything, I felt cold metal pressed against my neck. Out of the corner of my eye I could see Vaughn, his thin moustache dropping slightly, as he pressed the pistol against me.

NEV: I knew the conduit would show himself eventually. I just never expected it to be the brain-dead descendent of convicts. What kind of linchpin spends half of his life drunk and the other half hungover?

Me: Who are ya? What are ya, really?

NEV: I suppose you now know of the DPS?

Me: Sure.

NEV: Most people believe the DPS exists to protect me. But that is what they want you to think. I suppose they are useful, in their own way. They obfuscate many dangerous truths. Keep otherwise clear waters muddied.

I could feel the gun barrel slipping as Vaughn began to pontificate, so I ducked and turned, getting a hand on the gun and ripping it away from his light, delicate fingers, and trained it on him. He gave me a sickly smile, and I noticed how pale he was, nearly blue in the dim light of the church.

Me: It’s time to start [redacted] talking, mate. What’s all this really about?

NEV: Another time, another place.

He spun and ran out the door and when I pulled the trigger the gun only clicked at me. It wasn’t loaded.

#7

I’m recording all this in my office, I only got back from the church a few minutes ago. Vaughn’s office has been cleared, no [redacted] trace of him, and none of the receptionists at the embassy knew who I was talking about when I asked for his address, his phone number, anything. He’s [redacted] covered his tracks.

I’m leaving Singapore tonight. I’ll catch a ferry across to the Ruiu Islands, make my way back to Sydney the slow way, by boats and cars. Harder to be tracked, harder to be found.

I’m going to leave these tapes in the embassy archives. Something tells me it’s safer to keep this story verbal than to write anything down. Lest it be used against me.