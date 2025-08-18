Editor’s note: My first task here at the National Library of Scotland has been to sort through the various peripli that have through various bequeathments and donations found their way into the archive’s nautical collection. Among the captain’s logs, shipping manifests, and drab accounts of various fisheries, I stumbled quite by chance across a document that clearly does not belong with the rest — not in the least because it is actually interesting. It purports to be a fragment of an interview which by the nature of the seal upon its reverse was recorded verbatim by a member of a now-defunct organisation once known as “Societas Rosicruciana in Scotia”. Quite how the contents relate to the mission of Rosicrucianism I cannot fathom, unless it was perhaps part of a wider effort to glean spiritual truths from the tall tales of Scottish fisherfolk. Regardless, I publish the document for you here unedited and unabridged. What you will make of it only you can know.

THERE IS an island out there beyond the last shimmering gasp of the foam-flecked sea. Most men have not heard tale of it. Of those who have half do not believe. Only the unhappy few who have beleaguered and forlorn been swept upon its dark shores by bitter winds do begrudgingly acknowledge its rumour. Always at night are sailors smote upon those ruined beaches, when the last curling embers of the dying day have frayed the horizon until it too is blackened and burnt beyond all recognition and not even the birds can tell sky from sea.

Aye. I can see what you mean to ask and yes I too have seen it. To my ragret.

Twas’ long ago now and yet I do remember it as clear and true as if it were only yesterday and yet even then the images of that curs-ed night do sit in my mind’s eye in a strange kind of light, like a dream or apparition not of this world. I might take it for a nightmare if it were not that I know for a fact that Mac done seen it too for when he lay dying late late last year he sent for me and when I arrived by his bedside he gripped my shoulder with a wild look in his eyes and said to me, “I see her even now, when I shuts mine eyes I still see her. Please don’t let me go to her, I cannot go back to that place.”

Here the narrator pauses while he thumbs his tobacco into the spoon of his worn and weary pipe, tapping it gently until it stays and then his chin and mottled neck is suddenly illumined by a warm glow as he lights his drag and so puffing a few breaths continues.

Aye. I remember it all too well. That great crag loomed indigo on the horizon like some mirage upon the ocean desert and so unsure of where’s we was after being blown far from our nets we gladly made rudder for that refuge, agreeing unwordingly to see out the night upon that strange place that neither of us yet knew. The storm that had so ruined our course had since subsided and the roiling waves had given back to a becalmed glass and the only noise in the night was the soft splash of oars as Mac heaved us towards shore.

As we approached in the gloom I watched as a swathe of cloud washed upon the heights of the mountain that shuddered so violently out of the waves and blanketed the island until we see could naught but the wet wisps of white fog. If we hadn’t already been making course for the isle for a good hour or so we would never have known it there so smothered it was. With each passing stroke of the oars a deep well of dread began to mount ever greater in my chest until I was jolted out of my panic by the rough berth we made upon blackened sands. We towed the rowboat out of the water and looked about for wood and kindling with which to warm ourselves. We had caught naught before the tempest so we had naught to roast but we hoped at least to keep away some of the terrors of the night which our imaginations had scurrying beastly across our peripheries. Having scavenged a poor heap of driftwood dry enough to light Mac set to blowing a small fire by which we stared unspeaking into the flames hoping I’d wager to find escape from that eerie place until lady slumber laid her coins upon our eyes.

I know not what woke me but in the dead of night my lids snapped open to find the last thin tendrils of smoke rising coldly from extinguished ashes and Mac nowhere to be seen. I called out to him, my voice cracking in the dark. All that came back to me out of the grey gloom was my own echoing question. I jumped up in a panic and so stumbling up the rough shingle, twice falling to the floor, I kept up a chorus of shouting for Mac, each call more desperate than the last until I suddenly recovered my sense. I stopped still and cocked my ear to the fogged winds. Silence. But wait, no, there. A kick of stones in the dark. I plunged towards the sound, going crossways now, back down the slope. I stopped again, waiting for another clue. There, just to the left. I charged on until before me out of the mist appeared two figures. Kneeling upon the floor was Mac in a trance of sorts and his eyes, my god his eyes, they were rolled back contrawise in his sockets until nought was visible but the white, and standing before him was a ghostly woman clad all in black.

At the racket of my approach the woman turned her dreaded head and looked at me with eyes of such startling ebony they made the night appear to orbit around them like an obsidian vortex of some forgotten hell. With a screech so primal and blood-curdling that I can hear it even now as I toss and turn on the sleepless nights that plague me still she turned and fled into the night that even afore seemed haunted but now seemed more full of terrors than any phantom bestiary my mind could conjure by isself. I dashed over to Mac who had fallen to the stones and heaved him upon mine shoulder with strength I hadn’t known I possessed and so pitching ragged and drunk across the accur-sed beach I made for our salvation.

I know not how I found the blessed vessel lying strewn amid the fog and screams of that witch of the night which hurled themselves down from the cliffs about us, but find it I did. Not waiting to discover if the banshee planned on making a return I cast Mac’s unconscious body upon the hard timbers of the deck and gave the rowboat a mighty shove and when it caught float atop the waters lapping about my ankles I dove headlong into the stern.

As I rowed us away from that plagu-ed shore mine eyes remained fixed upon the twin opals glistening above the sands, two gleaming stones of absence that shone void-like through the fog as if the pupils of some Babylonian idol, some Moloch or Baal that hath wandered searching for Meggido for so long it ended up stranded there at the darkest rim of the earth lost and alone but unafraid. It was only by staring at those dire eyes that I could reckon our course away from them for the stars above were not in their usual place but had roved far from their positions as if we were making passage across another world entire.

Mac and I only ever spake about that ill night once afore his deathbed and in hushed tones and muttered breaths he reckoned we had somehow stumbled across the waters of the Styx and found the Isle of the Dead, the destination of all men and women and babes forsaken by the lands of the living. I know not if what he says is true but if it be so then that explains Man’s reticence to cease the toil of life for there is nothing in this world I’d dread more than happening again upon that doomed isle. Who knows what other horrors move their slow thighs across the wet soils of this earth but there’s lives upon them some terrors worse than all the plagues of men I can assure you that.