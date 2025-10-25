I received the following texts from my one-time university acquaintance Josiah Doon. Based on their contents, I should clarify that even “acquaintance” overstates our relationship. Here is the email he sent me from the same address as our last exchange:

“I didn’t collect these two documents myself. I don’t hack federal servers. They were shared with me by an individual I’m keeping anonymous. Digital activism is anonymous activism, and we all have to be unbreakable links. That individual isn’t the author of either text. AI for sure generated the Hinternet report. I don’t know who wrote the other one, the treatise. If I did, I’d put that creep on blast in a second.”

I disputed the statistics of the treatise’s textual analysis with Doon, since all four of its percentages are extremely inflated. Doon didn’t respond to that (thus, I had to add more context directly below the four percentages themselves, as you’ll read in the treatise). However, Doon did agree to comment at length, which you can read below. I did give this missive its title, because he refused to do so (telling me, “That’s for low-agency interns”). I reiterate: Doon is not a close acquaintance of mine. — KLT

Both documents were taken from the U.S. Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs. Like I told Kevin, I don’t hack federal servers. My contact says that ~40% of its staff got cut since September, which is about 60% too little. I know nothing else about this bureau. But for my wallet, maybe I should. About 20-30 coders I know have been in DC since February, and I’m still clinging to couches in Durham or Austin. Principles do not pay, all that. I should have fitting Foucault or Barthes quotes to throw here, but I’m off the doctoral programs again and never memorized that shit like some of you weirdos do.

I do like the serendipities in DC, though: the treatise below was also submitted to two local DC organizations, the “ Secret Ballot ” and the DC Comedy Festival. I’d hacked those organizations (long story, unrelated, don’t worry about it) and found the treatise in both their systems. It had the same name in both: “Fabricated and Flatulent.” Who knows why it was uploaded to either one. It’s too long for Secret Ballot, too unfunny for standup, and too paranoid for either.

It is worth reading, though. As overreaching surveillance I hate it but still need to disseminate it. Like I already told Kevin, digital activism requires unbreakable links. One way to never break is by breaking your enemies with drip-drip exposures. I’m not shocked that The Hinternet is being infiltrated by feds: the whole project is after the Skeumorphic Sublime, because its people already see the future through the prism of the past. Any pedantocrat who targets the Hinternet for that mission is my enemy and should be yours too.

Please share the treatise in full, Rothwell, and thank you for rejecting fecklessness. May we become more human, bits and all. — JD

Regarding the Conspiracy of the 2025 Hinternet Summer Course

Official Report to the USBECA Senior Official

August 25, 2025

The Bureau must review all Internet-sourced conspiracies not only as networks of human and robotic operatives who enact both informational and material sabotage against our interests, but also as theoretical imaginations that will become real.

The Senior Official has requested that I briefly summarize only the points of utmost importance. I have just done so. I will now elaborate within the Bureau-mandated 700 words. “Constraints for efficiency,” indeed. The Senior Official may continue reading if he wishes to fully understand the workings of the Hinternet conspiracy.

According to the “First Annual Hinternet Summer School Report” (hereafter, “Report”; available as “JS-R.000022825JD” in USBECA records), the course was “a small, experimental summer school” whose creator and followers gathered via Zoom to study “the uses of fabulation, metafiction, and parafiction within scholarly practice.” The Report details the activities of the six sessions of the Hinternet summer course: discussions, guest lecturers, projects, and even academic quibbles, all veiled by what must be the anonymizing output of an artificial-intelligence large language model. Rather than reporting who said what, the report names “the conversation”; rather than reporting who proposed a typology of fabrications, the report names “the meeting.” No participants are named.

Compared to the other anonymized online communities we have monitored and infiltrated, the Hinternet course presents itself tamely. But any subpar student of Western upheaval between 1500 and 2025 knows that experimental schools ferment not only subversive ideas but subversive realities. (If the Bureau would provide the research hours I’ve requested since 2000, I would explain at length why ideas and realities have never been different entities.) Even a half-witted public schooler can see the conspiracy of the common classroom. From above, ideologies pour in. A so-called teacher channels them through the straws called texts, and so-called students imbibe them through the slurping called reading. I do not exaggerate. Hyperbole disgusts me. I am describing the conspiracy of every educational venture. Conspiracy is what the Hinternet course fostered.

To serve Bureau-mandated desires and formatting, I offer these numerical instancess of such fostering:

• The term group occurred 7 times (2.06% of the all words in the report)

• The term participants occurred 10 times (3.11% of all words in the report)

• The term collaborative occurred 5 times (1.91% of all words in the report)

All instances of these words combine to total 7.08% of all words in the report.

[The Report consists of 3,652 words. That means that each of the percentages listed above is actually well below 0.3%, and that “7.08%” is actually wishful thinking. Never mind that the three sampled words are basically anodyne in most contexts. — KLT]

What I offer above is only quantitative proof that the Hinternet is incubating an anonymous conspiracy that (my source indicated) spans no fewer than three continents, including eastern Asia. What I emphasize now is the quality of the conspirators’ aim: to imagine so skillfully that material reality imitates what they imagine. Their tentacles are already encircling us. They are beginning to penetrate the ears of American citizens and curl around the small orbs treasured in the soft gray canals of their brains, these orbs we call ideas. To what ends? To globalist ends in service of third-worldism and disorder. The material of their first meetings already include “nation-making,” “fill[ing] the gaps (including beyond Europe),” and “overtly civic projects focused on ‘attention’ as a public good.” (This third phrase is so incriminating that were she present I could embrace the source who supplied it to us).

It may sound loftier than it is. But I’m only describing quotidian realities. I do not exaggerate. Invented things often become real and have done since before the accelerants of the Internet. Some invented things inevitably become real. (We observe rightwing and leftwing actors in this process; the Senior Official knows which he prefers.) The Hinternet course participants know this process well, and they flaunt their ongoing emulation as implication: “What had started as invention soon became indistinguishable from reality,” the Report states, “a revelation that clarified at once the allure of literature and the mechanics of propaganda.” Under the guise of literature, the mechanics of propaganda are underway in this conspiracy. Its civic disruptions may mention Lucian of Samosota, or Cervantes, or other such red herrings, but they are not merely after artistic invention in service of scholarly revolution: they are after reality.

We must pluck their ideas from the ears and mouths of American citizens before they resemble these conspirators.

Auxiliary Materials (Not Counted Toward Bureau-Mandated Word Count)

Allow me to append further reading, courtesy of USBECA guidance you likely haven’t already read and courtesy of my own personal syllabi. I have attached all Bureau files in a separate email. Please read the books for yourself.

• MK-R.000040527JD. “Regarding Historical Perception of the Incident in the Gulf of Tonkin. Official Report to the USBECA Senior Official.” 2004.

• MK-S.000021633JD. “Regarding Reality Fractures in Digital Communications: Telegraphs through Snapchat. Official Report to the USBECA Senior Official.” 2019.

• HK-S.000012581JD. “Attention in American Universities: Payment, Loss, and Capture.” 2021.

• HK-R.000021384JD. “Zoom as Informational Node and Educational Revolution.” 2021.

• JK-S.000011363KL. “Regarding 21st-Century Hyperstition, Digital Philosophers, and Mediated Madness. Official Report to the USBECA Senior Official.” 2023.

• JK-S.000064238JD. “Regarding the Invisible and Subversive Inputs in Large Language Models. Official Report to the USBECA Senior Official.” 2024.

• JS-R.000022825JD. “First Annual Hinternet Summer School Report.” 2025.

• The Curious Conspiracy of Snails, Cats, and Children Made to Speak Silently in Calais. Matthews, Eugene. Cambridge University Press. 1874.

• Reality Remade, Nature Rewritten: Gutenberg through the Romantics. Erickson, Carl. University of California Press. 1963.

• The Thirst for Annihilation: Georges Bataille and Virulent Nihilism. Land, Nick. Routledge. 1992.

• The Secret Worlds of Images: Television as Tool of Conspiracy. Hartman, Madeleine. Oxford University Press. 1996.

• Fanged Noumena: Collected Writings 1987-2007. Land, Nick. Ed. MacKay, Robin and Brassier, Ray. Urbanomic Press. 2011.

• The Revolution Must Be Livestreamed: Preparing and Broadcasting E-Collective Action. Rouge-Jones, Amanda. Princeton University Press. 2015.

• The Internet is Not What You Think It Is. Smith, Justin E.H. Princeton University Press. 2022.