Some personal news: I have in recent days managed to secure a position as an archivist at the National Library of Scotland, headquartered here in Edinburgh. As much as I professed my love for taxonomy and bibliophilic categorisation in the job interview, my true intentio in joining this hallowed institution is to source a wider range of strange and oblique texts for your perusal here on Apocrypha. I hope to share some interesting finds in the coming weeks, but for now here is the story of a local eccentric as told to me by my new colleagues.

Gordon is standing in Topping & Company Booksellers, Edinburgh. Business is unusually quiet. Amid the twisting corridors, narrow staircases, and book-strewn nooks, he feels quite alone. He is browsing without looking for anything in particular, not intending to make a purchase. For this reason, Gordon is extraordinarily content.

He pulls a few titles off the shelves — a collection of Donne’s poetry, a history of Man’s relationship with the Moon, a particularly exquisite edition of The Leopard. He turns them over in his hands, thumbs their pages, reads a few lines, and, if he’s feeling confident no attendant is about to turn the corner, bows his head to smell their pages. He continues in this way, pottering about the shop, not looking with any seriousness, just basking in the pleasure of being surrounded by so many works of literature.

Gordon’s decision to look through Lampedusa’s classic, in particular, belies his lack of intent; he already owns a treasured copy of the Italian novel, so there really is no chance he will buy this one too — even despite the exquisitely painted sigil adorning its cover, the feline’s arms and one leg raised, its warm and wet eyes looking out at him intently. Yet he wants to look at the book nonetheless, to examine it, to enjoy being in its presence.

In this, one might presume (incorrectly) to describe Gordon as a simple bibliophile, a lover of books. I confess it is true that he is particularly fond of them as aesthetic objects, that he likes how they look, how they smell, how they feel in his hands. He has even been known to hold them up to his ear to savour the sound of their fluttering pages. But there is far more to his obsession than any sensory experience.

Ah, you might think, Gordon is fond of stories. He enjoys the process of escaping into books, of losing himself in other worlds, of being moved by wondrous pieces of art. Perhaps you suspect that, like you yourself, literature is for Gordon one of the greatest pleasures in life, offering as it does in a microcosm all the experiences of a thousand lives well-lived. The rapturous highs and the excruciating lows; beauty and ecstasy; rage and despair. That Gordon’s great love for books stems from their ability to induce in him the most profound thoughts and feelings; those exhilarating moments where meaning strikes like a lightning bolt; where the reason for his Being in this unbounded, unknowable cosmos suddenly seems so clear, so obvious; where the euphoric wonder produced by the art on the page suddenly crystallises into the very reason for Life itself!

I suspect that this was indeed the case, once. I imagine a younger Gordon treasuring a nameless novel of Dostoyevsky’s he was given as a precocious teenager, cradling still the physical copy in his fingers all those years later, not reading it, but instead reminiscing of that night he sat up in rhapsodic astonishment at the brilliance shining forth from those murky Petersburgian pages; or perhaps he pulls down from his shelf a bright-eyed edition of Leopardi’s Canti, strokes his fingers over the dogeared leaves he folded down many moons ago, each origamic triangle marking a page which to him contained upon its pulp a truth so universal and clear as to leave him weeping. Yes, once Gordon’s love for the bookshop was more conventional. Books contained within them all of life’s meaning; bookshops contained books; he sought out one to find the other.

For there was in those days within Gordon a fetish for possession. Libraries he considered sacrilegious. He never could contemplate borrowing a book, not one tainted by someone else’s reading. As far as he was concerned, the relationship between book and reader must be pure, like a marital bed. Neither could he ever contemplate giving up one of his own books, not if it truly meant something to him. He could not even consider, for example, swapping an older, damaged copy of a particular tome for a new, pristine version. To Gordon, despite the affinity between the words on their pages, they were not the same book.

You might counter that any one copy of a book is exactly that, one print of many, that Gordon could just as easily attain the experience of reading the book from any of the thousands produced by the very same factory. Gordon would have disagreed most emphatically. This copy of the book, his copy, was the book that gave him the pleasure of its reading, exposed him to the beauty of its prose, gave him the gift of another life for the brief hours he turned its pages. The relationship to the story was for Gordon just as tied up with the physical codex as it was the immaterial ideas contained within its inky letters.

For this reason, Gordon demanded both possession of the memory of the book — its contents, its plot, its characters, particularly memorable lines — and also its physical manifestation. He simply had to have the ability to return to its pages any time in the future, even though he knew in all likelihood he probably wouldn’t. Like a jealous lover, the book must remain his, and only his, forever and always.

But those days are past now. Gordon no longer troubles himself with possessing books. Indeed, he is not in Topping & Company Booksellers, Edinburgh, today, to buy a book, to confer a virgin tome to his ownership. These days, Gordon doesn’t buy books at all. Nor does he read them. So why then, you might ask, is he in a bookshop at all? Why does he visit them incessantly, day after day, week after week, making pilgrimage in every free hour available to him? Why is he a regular visitor to Blackwell’s, Waterstones, Cooper’s Rare Books, why has he become known to the staff of Rare Birds in Stockbridge, Golden Hare Books on St Stephen Street, even the antiquarian bookshop on West Port, as the man who visits for hours at a time, but never buys anything?

Well, the true pleasure of the bookshop now for Gordon is not the beauty of the books themselves, though he does still feel that deeply. Nor is it his love of stories that brings him back to the shelves. Instead, it is the potentiality of that hallowed house of books. As he strides its book-lined corridors, ducks under arches of book-ringed doors, peruses book-smothered tables, Gordon is overcome with the rapturous joy that accompanies the knowledge that everywhere about him lies thousands of threads, a pull on any one of which could contain within its yarn the potential for a life-altering experience, a read that grips him in feverish delight, a book that wrenches him from the drab everyday and forces him to look, to see, to wonder at life and the world. He no longer needs any one individual book to induce in him this ecstatic wonderment, instead it is in the possibility of the experience that he experiences the experience. It is on the cusp of the thing, the precipice, the expectation, that he finds what he is looking for in a deeper well of profundity than if he took the plunge and actually read any one book.

See him now, picking up a collection of short stories. He has not read this book; he suspects he would enjoy it immensely. He turns to a page at random, reads a few of its lines: yes, he thinks, this book, if read, might change me forever. He puts it back, just as he put it back on the shelf of another bookshop, one on the outskirts of Kraków’s Old Town, the one that doubled as a café and served rich lemon cake. Gordon picks up a second, a new release by an up and coming Nigerian author; its cover reminds him of another he had no intention of buying, one he turned over in his hands in Galata, Istanbul, in that dusty basement that sold vinyl records and old Turkish CDs. His feet remain, nominally, in Scotland, but Gordon’s eyes see the shelves of a much-loved store in Buenos Aires; to his right lies a rolling ladder reminiscent of an Islamic bookshop in Samarkand; behind him he feels the wind blowing in through the water door of Libreria Acqua Alta, Venice.

For Gordon, one bookshop is all bookshops. Each is a labyrinth, a portal to an infinite fractal of possible paths. Each day, he makes journeyment to their shelves, strokes their spines, constructs about himself a piranesique prison of books. Oh the wonder of a thousand possible roads! It matters not that he takes not one.