Here, they don’t keep graveyards fenced in. You can just happen upon them as you pass. The nearest headstones will stand twenty feet, maybe thirty, back from the road, in untidy, watchful gray rows in the meager pasture once devoted to them, the grass tended enough to keep the graves evident, and the adjoining church which gave this land to the dead sits back from the graves and the road, also watchful. Here, the little country churches vary in appearance: red brick, white clapboard, beige brick, gray roof, black roof, high steeple, or painted cross. But the headstones in their graveyards are always firm, and they always obscure.

Bethlehem Presbyterian is one of the white clapboard churches. Shining still, it waits on the southern edge of the intersection with the only road that returns to Chapel Hill. The sign is as white and wooden as the chapel itself, and they perch together on a slight hill overlooking the southward road like intricate ice sculptures which may melt any day.

I can walk to the church with my dog. We come northward up the road and turn left into Bethlehem Presbyterian, edging around the dogwood tree that from March to June is as perfectly, impossibly white as the site it heralds. And past the dogwood, just behind the church’s sign, is the nearest headstone. It reads Bennett Henderson, Beloved Son and Brother. You only know that you’re inside a graveyard — distinctly not a churchyard — once you’ve stepped past Bennett and continued into the scant rows beyond, where the sky suddenly looms, immense and endless over the pasture now like a sea.

Since it’s been a mild and rainy summer, I’ve walked with my dog to Bethlehem Presbyterian more often than usual, and lingered among the graveyard more than usual, to notice the engraved histories of the dead as I never had previously. The graveyard is never visited, since the families of the dead either move away from this passed-over county or else join their departed ones below the grass. Visiting always alone allows me to loose my dog from his leash, and see which graves he approaches by his own opaque instinct, while I hang the leash over my nape and follow behind him like a simple mendicant. On a scent, my dog plows the grass with his snout, carving the exact pattern of the track in the grass, hurrying along loops ahead and behind himself, audibly snuffling, his tail curling into a circle.

He found the headstone on four successive visits to the graveyard. Pressing his snout to its surface after a furious tracking, he leaps back a step, then strains forward to sniff whatever first drew him. He never marks the headstone. It’s the farthest one from the church, and on each of the four visits, I read it:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published N.E. Vaughn Poet 1801-1899

Reading the scant inscription this fourth time, I see without reason that I already knew to seek this grave. The two initials, surname, vocation, and dates had already been etched in my mind. I now sense also the difference between a churchyard and a graveyard: in a churchyard, familiarity is welcome, even glorious; in a graveyard it’s always unwelcome. I’m not familiar with this dead stranger — not truly. Why should I already know the name of this headstone which no one visits, in the shadow of a dying church?

It’s worth saying that Bethlehem Presbyterian is dying, the way that small country churches die. After 203 years, the people of its body leak out through its front doors like the ebbing of a flood. The last trickles are obscured by entities like a historical conservation nonprofit, a farmers’ market, and an artistic co-op, all shielding the remains of the church rather than stanching the leak or refilling the sanctuary. You can’t understand the loss from outside the chapel which is now devoted to oblique sculptures and amateur pottery. Only inside the church do you feel the last puddles soak through your shoes, as I do when I go inside Bethlehem Presbyterian to inquire about N.E. Vaughn.

I’ve tied my dog to the railing just outside, and through the double doors he scratches and howls after me. Inside the chapel, there is only a plump ceramicist in sandals and a half-buttoned shirt plastered with fish. His pottery and sculptures are the ones occupying the chapel. I ask him if he knows where I can find burial records for the graveyard. “I’m sure they have records in here somewhere,” he answers pleasantly. But, pleasant though he sounds, he doesn’t rise from the folding table where he has arrayed his business cards and mobile card reader.

I ask if he knows where the records might be. “Can’t say I do, exactly,” he said. “I’m not the pastor, to be clear. I’m Jerry Bowam, these are my artworks on display.”

I tell him I know that, since the sign on the door states as much. The sculptures and bowls fill the two alcoves on either side of the pews, and they vary in size, shape, and color, though in a certain misshapenness and shine, they all share the imprint of an unpracticed, quivering hand. My dog continues to bay through the doors, drowning out the whirring sound of the fan high overhead, the buzzing of the smaller fans in the alcoves. I see, to the right of the altar, a small office through a half-closed door.

Jerry says, “I’ll be here until Advent, just so you know.” I tell him that’s nice and step away to close myself inside the office. “Wait, are you the pastor?” Jerry calls through the door.

The office contains only a desk, a chair, and seven filing cabinets. It more or less resembles the chapel, if more exhausted: dark wood flooring beneath a teal carpet, windows in white frames, and no native sounds. I don’t hesitate before searching everything, though I should hesitate. It’s a pastor’s office. Or it was once. But I have an object beyond reverence, and I plunder the twenty-eight drawers of the filing cabinets, and then the desk drawers.

The burial records are waiting in the last space I search, the halting lowest-left drawer of the desk (I have to kick it to unjam it, a kick like the blow of an axe, too hard, inexplicably panicked). They are two leather-bound volumes, each larger than the drawer should be able to fit. I remove the top volume and heave its bulk onto the desk. Looking over untitled cover, then opening its dense and yellowed pages, I see them both again. There is no reasonable basis of thought in me to receive what I’m seeing for — apparently — the second time. On every page, the faded columns of names, years, causes, and personal effects once removed from the burial clothing.

Vaughn’s entry repeats what his headstone recorded: “N.E. Vaughn. Poet. 1801-1899.” But the next column continues: “Burial 1902. Effects include—” Here, the rest of the entry — the rest of the page — is ripped away, un-recorded. I turn the flapping, useless half-page as though Vaughn’s entry continues uninterrupted on its other side. It doesn’t, of course. There are only the other entries belonging to the other dead interred in the graveyard between 1902 and 1903.

I close the volume. I reopen it. Though its record of Vaughn is finished, I can’t be done with it. I should be done with it, and with all the rest of them. What I thoroughly and specifically hate about documents purporting to record reality, whether burial records, New Orleans levee repair reports, shipping manifests, or Dutch chronicles of St. Peter’s Flood, is that in their actual recording of historical minutiae they confound, even contort, a genuine perception of the history they’re intended to clarify. The accumulation of their details becomes a morass which, like many a fetid mangrove swamp already submerged to its knees, obscures every route with the very discoveries that the wretched explorer hopes will mark his way. Never mind that Vaughn’s entry is torn away and left incomplete. Even the remaining text doesn’t clarify the headstone which this volume in my hands was specifically created to clarify. If Vaughn died in 1899, why was he interred in 1902? Where had his corpse lay before 1902? Had there been more than one location? Had Vaughn’s decaying body, his impassive face set against the maggots, lain in both marbled and decrepit graveyards, or been borne upon a viewing car of spotless windows to travel by rail in a years-long procession meant to honor his life? And what of the interrupted phrase, Effects include? In this half-hint of Vaughn’s effects, the questions of what the effects were and why they needed to be hidden by confiscation of the entire page are introduced more strongly than Vaughn’s effects themselves could’ve been. So I can only imagine what they were. A parchment scrap of his final poem? A teak pipe inherited from his father, the disgraced Oxford don who promulgated the theory that the Biblical flood was specifically wrought to eliminate the forebears of Irish wrens? A signet ring given only to members of a morbid global conspiracy? Little objects kept in a man’s trouser and jacket pockets historically turn out to be insignificant and banal, if my favorite criminal case logs are to be believed. But the phrase that only introduces their existence multiplies questions about their essence, each question curling and hardening like brambles against the answer they’re meant to find. Historical documentation always fevers my imagination, and so I sweat over Effects include, and I tell myself against reason that I prefer poetry to history. In verse, the obfuscation within the evident meaning is the method of revelation, and the delight.

There is poetry, I see. There is a line of iambic pentameter handwritten in the margin of the half-page of Vaughn’s interrupted entry. There is a line of iambic tetrameter handwritten in the margin of the page following, and in the margin preceding it. I page through the dead to spot these verses which can’t have been there, were not there when I first found Vaugh’s entry. There are seven lines in all. They alternate pentameter and tetrameter, and from Vaughn’s entry they unfurl ahead and behind:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Was past, was placid still in here, my roiling, breathless, heaving resting-place. Peace! this murd’rous blue necklace Who did constrict, herself ne’er once becalmed, My round of breath and whole of life. Her darkness swelled as high as tides; embalmed I drift in water’s bedding, near

Even though the first and the final verses may rhyme, I see in the prompt-less response “Was” and the missing final period that these lines are only flotsam from a larger poem. I search the rest of the volume, and then the other, but I find no other marginal handwritten verses. I replace the volume into the drawer and nod goodbye to Jerry Bowam and see myself out of the church. Again outside, my dog wriggling against my knees as he pants from the exertions of his warnings, I feel the day has cooled with the advance of thunderheads which were distant before we arrived. A wind streams, recedes, returns. We begin to walk the churchyard. Effects include is now pooling together with itself gently becalmed, and I understand neither.

As a poet, I keep a discreet shame in having no ear for memorizing poetry. But having read them only once, I hear the lines did constrict, herself ne’er once becalmed, / My round of breath and whole of life. / Her darkness swelled as high as tides; rather, I see them in my mind strung together like a rope floating on open water, lacking its life preserver. I dislike seeing them there. I dislike their archaic elisions, and I dislike their limited trochaic substitutions, and I dislike their dowdy 19th-century meter, but beneath these technicalities, I fear how easily the lines seep into my mind. How they return unwanted, insistent.

We find ourselves inside a white-brick spiral in the churchyard. It spins out from a pawn-shaped white seat to enclose the grass and edge to the pavement of the parking lot. My dog crosses every arm of the spiral to sniff the central seat, and then, like he’s learned the ritual movement by scent, he begins to circle the lines. I follow behind him, preoccupied. The cypher of N.E. Vaughn circles with us, but downward — My round of breath — rather than outward — and whole of life.

He might’ve drowned. It’s the implied wish — I drift in water’s bedding, near — of the verses I can’t stop recalling. Perhaps his drifting through unknown waters explains those years between his death and his interment: three years of falling through a smothering blackness, settling into the riverbed, tossing under the eternal current, all blind. He could’ve drowned in the Haw River. That’s the river which courses through the tiny hillside town two miles south from Bethlehem Presbyterian. The Haw is low beneath the hill, beneath the bridge the town erected generations ago, but its brown waters run wide, and in certain panics on sudden nights, they rise. They rise over the rocks below the banks, engulf the sand of the trails beyond the rocks, and climb the maples meant to keep vigil over them. In a single night this past July, under the tropical storm that somehow cornered us 246 miles inland, the Haw rose 32 feet and submerged the bridge we built to protect ourselves from its waters. When they receded, the whole landscape was displaced, laid like new layers of sediment atop the trees, the riverbanks, and the brick buildings left beside the bridge. Branches once fifteen feet from the ground were packed in beneath those once eight feet up, interred tightly and every moment degrading into mulch. The Haw River drowned its neighbors and revised its environs — now, the disordered mass graves we’re still uncovering.

It’s easy to see how Vaughn drowned in the Haw. Even when its waters lie low and docile, they still beckon. On a moonlit night, one might pick his way downhill through the boulders and bushes meant to protect him. Below, the black waters offer an illusory silver walkway that a poet feels upon himself like an insistent hand caressing the back of his head, or a turning in his heels. One may be attempting to find the soft carpet of sand that enters the river without risk, but one can slip, quite easily. One can also leap, if one is a poet enchanted. The waters are deep. Inside themselves, they distend beyond even the imaginings of verse, so that one is snared in the arms of a log or smeared against a sunken granite boulder, so that one never touches the river bottom. One may not even know that he is falling forever. For the darkness swells as high as tides, as Vaughn wrote it.

My dog escapes the spiral, just now. I follow. The few headstones I see are speckling with what must be the first rain droplets of another storm. I call my dog away, and he follows me out of the churchyard.

What a blasting relief heaven must be for the drowned, I think. After they’ve fallen and settled in a hellish dark, they feel themselves ascending with inhuman speed through the waters which killed them, breaching, flying, breaching again but now through the surface of the material world, settling upwards, at last, in God their life now independent of breathing and everything else. If Vaughn drowned, I hope he breached death and then settled upwards. No one ought to drown forever in the river of his contemplation, where he’d spotted his verses like water striders skating across the waters. As Kierkegaard wrote through a pseudonym discovered by another pseudonym, “[S]he is about to become wholly spiritual, something nature does not tolerate.” I sense this quality in Vaughn and his whole of life, and though I’m still without reasons for it, it’s a sense I accept nonetheless. If aquatic nature didn’t tolerate Vaughn, the wholly spiritual God could have. I ask it of Him, in the way one prays with his eyes open, his feet walking.

The rain falls on us before we reach home. Vaughn’s headstone is too ragged to be perceptibly washed in it. And beneath the bridge, the Haw River begins again, invisibly, to climb.

— KLT, 9/8/2025