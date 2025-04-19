There was barely a ripple upon the water, where the reflections of stars glinted like floating leaves. A shining city was made double, the reflection so vivid it was hard to tell what was reflection, what was real.

Two travellers, looking out over this scene, spoke softly to one another.

POLO: Which is up, which is down? Such distinctions are arbitrary, like past and future.

BATTUTA: How so?

POLO: Whether one looks forward or looks back, both horizons are unreachable, available only in the mind. They are one and the same.

BATTUTA: But the past has already happened, while the future has not; one is fixed, one remains changeable.

POLO: Is that really so? Does not the past change as we change? Does not the meaning of our memories, of the places we’ve travelled through, the people we’ve met — does their significance not change as we continue on? We advance always with our heads turned back. We await eagerly for our futures to become past, seeking the novel only so we can reminisce. We live only in retrospect.

BATTUTA: You never tried to live in the present? Not in all your travels?

POLO: Yes, well… I tried, for a time. In the East, as you know, there are many who try to do exactly that. One cannot help but be swept along with the notion… I even followed a guru for a while… but no, I never could master my attention. I travelled too much, I think. The more I moved, the more I could see each new place only through the prism of all the other places I had already passed through. But in the end that’s no bad thing.

BATTUTA: It’s not?

POLO: Even the most enlightened can remain anchored in the present for only a few seconds at a time. And if one could remain longer, why would one want to? A rock has no past and no future. It exists only here, mute and dumb, in this exact moment. Do we not seek to be more than that? Look at these walls. Many poets have walked these marbled canals and imagined the things they might have seen. But they forget that stones do not have memories, only scars.

BATTUTA: We grow only because we look back? A true traveller’s answer…

POLO: Precisely.

The two men watch idly as a gondola passes before them.

BATTUTA: I expected to find a statue of you here, but alas. At least they named the airport after you.

At this, Polo frowns.

POLO: I do not understand air travel. Why would one want to skip straight to the destination, without ever having completed the journey to get there?

BATTUTA: Much has changed since our day. The paths are all too well-trod; they have become deep grooves in the land. Like water moving downhill, everyone takes the journeys of least resistance.

POLO: Perhaps these are the foolish hopes of an old man, but I like to believe there is still adventure to be found. Among the desert wastes, the mountain crags, the last of the old forests… There are wildernesses yet.

BATTUTA: I hope you’re right, I hope you’re right…

Again the two men fall into a silent repose, until, after some minutes of silence, Battuta looks about himself, and with a finger traces the arches.

BATTUTA: The longer I spend in this place, the more its shapes remind me of home.

POLO: Wherever I travelled, from Tabriz to Xanadu, I never could stop seeing Venice among the unfamiliar streets.

BATTUTA: Indeed, my friend… We carry our homes with us wherever we go. Although, after a long enough time, the memory of that cherished place becomes more important to us than the real thing. I wandered for years and years, always dreaming of Tangier, but too afraid to ever return. What if it was not as I remembered, and all my memories had been a lie?

POLO: And the longer you are away, the more certain you are that it must have changed in your absence.

BATTUTA: Is this [gesturing with a wide sweep of his arm] how you remember it?

Polo tilts his head.

POLO: Yes and no… yes and no. The bones are still here, I think, though much of the flesh has changed. There’s an inkling of the old spirit left. Behind the hawker’s trinkets, beneath the crowded bridges, the old lady sighs still.

BATTUTA: Beautiful though it is, I can see how you came to leave. It’s the water… always in motion… there’s a restlessness among these canals. The fogged horizon too, it calls one forth. So it was in the desert.

POLO: Did you know where you were headed, when you first set out, all those years ago?

BATTUTA: I thought I did. It was only ever supposed to be a simple pilgrimage. But long before I arrived the first time, I had already fallen in love with movement: the swaying of the camel, the bustle of the caravan trains… I always preferred setting off to arriving. After I reached that first destination, I found I could not stop. Each new port opened up a raft of others.

POLO: And before you know it, years slip by. Decades.

BATTUTA: Time is on a journey of its own. Even after all those years, there were still cities I never managed to reach.

At this, Polo smiled.

POLO: The world becomes richer when we realise we cannot see it all. All roads lead to all destinations, but no one traveller can take all of them. It’s up to us to decide which path to take.