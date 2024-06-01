Salutations, fiction-lovers.

Today, I’m very excited to bring you Julie Gabrielli.

Julie is the author of Building Hope, where she shares deep dives into architecture, literature, and the climate crisis. Her singing dog Brody also makes the occasional appearance. Julie is awesome, her substack is awesome — all I can say is that you should subscribe!

Here, Julie shares with us a beautiful little sketch of an old man and his land. Enjoy!

—

Subscribe to Building Hope

Farmer with a Pitchfork — Winslow Homer (c. 1874) Public Domain.

This is William Jenson’s seventy-second year on these two hundred acres; this is the upstairs bedroom where he was born, the fourth son and sixth child of Hilda and William; here is the oak tree he climbed as a boy to the drone of a tractor tilling corn; and here is the hayloft where he lost his virginity with Deborah Miller, who provided that service throughout the county; these are the dairy cows the Jensons have raised for four generations, once numbering three hundred now down to three dozen; this is the living room where Jenson’s wife Laura watches her shows; these are the doilies she hand-crocheted for each arm of each chair and the sofa when her fingers were nimble; this is the oxygen tank by Laura’s chair for when her emphysema acts up; this is the line of the empty tanks in the front hall next to the bench and the boots waiting for the Roberts man; this is the land-lease Jenson signed with United Energy Holdings on the promise of royalties to supplement their dwindling income; this is the gravel side road carved across the pastures for trucks to travel: surveyors, loggers, chippers, excavators, water trucks, trailer trucks, auger trucks, Genie lifts, the biggest crane Jenson has ever seen, flatbeds and more flatbeds with loads of pipes, tankers carrying water, tankers carrying chemicals, tankers carrying water away, trucks hauling mud away, sand trucks, pump trucks; this is the gravel dust raised by the traveling trucks; and here is Mr. Jenson on the phone with someone from United Energy, asking them to please do something about the dust it’s making his wife’s emphysema worse; and here comes the water truck later that same day to spray down the whole of the road with water used for fracking; these are the chemicals mixed into the water used for fracking: benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, xylene, tetrachloroethylene, ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, ethanol, butanol, propanol, chloroform, barium, sodium, strontium, cadmium, thallium, chloromethane, bromodichloromethane, trichlorofluoromethane, cobalt, mercury, lead, arsenic; this is Laura getting a good night’s sleep for the first time in weeks; and this is William Jenson standing at his kitchen window smiling.

The rising sun spills gold sparks across the far pasture and glints on the steel tower of the gas well.

Well, he thinks, I made it to another day.

Another dry day breaks in the late-summer forest. A doe and fawn pick through dry underbrush. Their mouths are dry. Their skin is dry. The sumac and pokeweed are dry. The summer grapes and fox grapes are dry. The oysters and boletes and acorns are dry. The spring streams are dry. The deer reach the forest edge. The doe spies the glint of light on water. The water stands in a puddle at the end of Mr. Jenson’s gravel side road. The deer gaze at the puddle. Their white tails flick flies. Their ears swivel. Their noses twitch. They cross the road to stand at the puddle. Their heads swivel north, then south, nervous vigilance. They sniff the dry air.

Long necks stretch down. Muzzles make ripples in the still surface. Tongues touch water.

The water is a sweet, salty gift on a dry day.

P.S. For more ways of getting your writing in front of new readers, consider becoming a paying subscriber today.