Not possessing the most cheerful disposition, the snapping turtle, Chelydra serpentina doesn’t fully appreciate her luck in making it across the new road. Chelydra has just buried 47 eggs in her sandy nest, and she is famished. This is a rich hunting ground for snakes and birds.

The turtle descends from a long line of freshwater reptiles going back about 220 million years. She lives in a shallow pond tucked into a tiny sliver of tallgrass prairie outside Cedar Falls, Iowa. The soil of the prairie contains parent material that was distributed in the area 110,000 years ago. Its canvas of grasses and wildflowers was painted over tens of thousands of years by glaciers, bison, elk, rain, snow, seasons, and fire.

The road is two years old—an improvement made necessary by a new visitors’ center and research station at the ninety-acre Refuge. An award-winning showcase of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Healthy Green Buildings program, its walls are bales of straw, stacked and plastered by volunteers during a hands-on workshop with mud and lime. Solar panels power the lights, air conditioning, and alarm system.

A middle-aged man drives his distracted wife down the new road mere moments after Chelydra’s crossing, oblivious to the ancient songlines of reptiles and ungulates. It is early June, two days after a full moon that neither of them noticed, and before the heat of summer thickens. They are hoping to see a pileated woodpecker, though the lone trees and swath of forest are far from the visitors’ center. These armchair ornithologists will take no notice the less showy northern harrier or the sedge wren or the Henslow’s sparrow.

The gift shop has a grass roof to harmonize with the landscape. At the checkout desk, visitors can buy seeds to plant prairie violet, pale purple coneflower, false sunflower, and stiff goldenrod in their own suburban gardens. The head buyer in Washington D.C. insists on sending tiger lily bulbs, because people always ask about the flowers lining the new road. An Asian transplant, they intermingle in expanses of open prairie and there’s nothing the rangers can do about it.

The rangers tell visitors that, when chewed to a paste, the flower of the tiger lily is a folk remedy for spider bite, though spiders are elusive on the Refuge. The gift shop’s bestseller is the stuffed snapping turtles that are made at a training program in Des Moines by special needs adults.

