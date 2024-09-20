Editor’s Note: Many years ago, while rummaging through the shelves of a dusty antique shop in Stone Town, Zanzibar, I stumbled across an enormous trove of long-forgotten negative film strips. As I held them up to the shaft of light penetrating the tiny window in that backroom, surrounded by copper pans, strange wooden carvings, and other assorted junk, something about the photographs’ aesthetic appealed to me; I decided to purchase the whole lot. I forgot about them soon afterwards, for years, until this month when I finally had them developed and digitised. Now I have a place to publish them, I share them publicly here for the first time, in no particular order.