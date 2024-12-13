In a more ancient part of the world, there lies a cave. A cave of secrets. For many centuries people great and small have made the long and arduous journey up to this opening in the rock, and buried within it their deepest thoughts, their hopes, and their dreams. But, on occasion, the cave spits something back.

The following missives have their origins in that very same cave.

1/10.

writes a poem about loneliness: White Loneliness.

2/10.

writes a satirical short story about fixing the problems of modern democracy.

3/10.

writes about how tyranny survives in people's minds even after a dictator falls, through his analysis of the Soviet play “The Dragon.”

4/10.

writes about the controversial theories of Graham Hancock and the broader discussion of hyperdiffusion in prehistory.