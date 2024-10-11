In a more ancient part of the world, there lies a cave. A cave of secrets. For many centuries people great and small have made the long and arduous journey up to this opening in the rock, and buried within it their deepest thoughts, their hopes, and their dreams. But, on occasion, the cave spits something back.

The following missives have their origins in that very same cave.

1/10.

's translations and a short bio of a Russian absurdist and poet, Daniil Kharms.

2/10.

writes about dreams, nightmares, their role in fiction and why they should be told aloud.

3/10.

tries to find the bluest blue in Morocco's very blue town.

4/10.

, in NOW WHAT?, the only auspice online looking for timely action to take so humanity goes from being self-serving to running on humanitarian concerns, writes another compelling plea for system-thinkers to think together about what all of us collectively could do.

5/10.

writes about the Agricultural Revolution from the perspective of its imagined founder and wonders if we can draw comparisons to our current historical moment

6/10.

questions why it is that celebrities who turn political always find religion at the same time - even when they're obviously not serious about it.

7/10.

shares a poem about friendship

8/10.

laments that rationality has been elevated to cult status over imagination, with glimpses of how it might be otherwise.

9/10.

writes about failing in the most public way possible.

10/10.

shares about being grateful for all of the tiny miracles that surround us - sometimes we just need to slow down and look for them: