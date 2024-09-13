In a more ancient part of the world, there is a cave. A cave of secrets. For many centuries people great and small have made the long and arduous journey up to this opening in the rock, and buried within it their deepest thoughts, their hopes, and their dreams. But, on occasion, the cave spits something back.

The following missives have their origins in that very same cave.

1/14. In

' post "Beautiful Women And The Indecency Of Powerful Men," he uses the lens of Edith Wharton's 1913 Gilded Age novel "Custom Of The Country" to look at life in 2024.

2/14.

dives deep into the history of literature to find out who was the first sci-fi writer.

3/14.

tries to capture, briefly, an evening, a meeting, a girl-but they all continue to roam free

4/14.

’s short story about young Saveliy, a boy who tries to catch an elusive feeling.

5/14.

is still wondering when, if ever, the real soul-searching will begin.

6/14. In poetic form,

explores the connections between death, divinity, and love.

7/14.

ruminates on builders and critics. "The People who Build and the People who Tear Down"

8/14.

visits a Parisian institution and finds fear, loathing, and steak and frites.

9/14.

’s “Ghosti” is a travelogue of hitchhiking and freighthopping in America at the turn of the millenium, and an examination of the concept of reciprocity through language and customs.

10/14.

interrogates reading taste by reviewing popular novels she disliked, with a graph for evidence.

11/14. The story of a beleaguered fossil fuel executive who meets a heron and goes on the ride of his life. By

.

12/14.

posted a poem where he dives deep into the deep pain surrounding suicide:

13/14.

learns that rest is as much about taking time off as it is about finding beauty in fun, celebration, and deliberate play.

14/14. Learning to love yourself, scars and all....

explores this topic in her Kindness Boomerang post entitled Strut accordingly...