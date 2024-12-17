1. A Man of Hell

There’s a passage in the first book of Edmund Spenser’s The Faerie Queene which still moves me immensely whenever I read it. The hero, called the Redcrosse Knight, is traveling with the lady Una, who has recruited him to save her parents’ kingdom. On the horizon they see another knight, riding towards them. As he approaches they see he has a rope around his neck, and they stop him. After several attempts to get the terrified man to talk, he finally tells Redcrosse that his name is Sir Trevisan, and that he’d been traveling with a sad and amorous knight named Sir Terwin. Coming back, the two men were approached by a strange creature on the road (“A man of hell, that cals himselfe Despaire”) who, after figuring out their course, induced them to kill themselves:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Then hopelesse hartlesse, gan the cunning thiefe Perswade us die, to stint all further strife: To me he lent this rope, to him a rustie knife.

Sir Trevisan escaped, the rope still around his neck, though his friend was not as lucky. Trevisan begs Redcrosse to let him keep running, urging him to do the same. But Redcrosse will have none of it. Convinced he must destroy Despair, he drags poor Trevisan with him back to the creature’s cave — a terrifying, craggy place, presided over by an evil owl, surrounded by sharp rocks and ghosts and the bodies of hanged men. They find the man called Despair,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published …low sitting on the ground, Musing full sadly in his sullein mind; His griesie lockes, long growen, and unbound, Disordered hong about his shoulders round, And his face; through which his hollow eyne Lookst deadly dull, and stared as astound; His raw-bone cheekes through penurie and pine, Were shronk into his jawes, as he did never dine.

The dead body of Trevisan’s friend lies next to the creature. Redcrosse sees it and accosts Despair, declaring that he will slay him to avenge the knight. But Despair wants to argue: “What justice ever other judgement taught/But he should die, who merites not to live?” Despair says. In other words, the dead man wanted to die, so who was Despair to deny him? “Is not short paine well borne, that brings long ease/And layes the soule to sleepe in quiet grave?” says Despair, and for a moment Redcrosse is surprised. Then he takes up his own argument and we witness an archetypal poetic debate, which has had a long life since Spenser. Tennyson caught some of the same tenor in his poem Two Voices (we could even say it’s there in Freud’s account of the Ego and Superego): the dialogue of a tortured soul with its own merciless self-judgment. Though in the Faerie Queene we’re in a world of allegory, a Renaissance dream of the Middle Ages, and Spenser’s archetyping makes a visionary drama of the knight’s tête-à-tête with Despair.

Redcrosse replies first by invoking a classically Christian humility: “…The terme of life is limited/Ne may a man prolong, nor shorten it…” That is, God alone decides for us the time and place of dying. It’s arrogance to assume we can take that on ourselves. Yet Despair is ready for this argument, too, and he quickly turns Redcrosse’s words against him. Certainly, says Despair, God created and ordained all. So then what single small man could possibly struggle against death? He calls Redcrosse a hypocrite, reminding him of all the blood he shed himself in battle, that the longer he lives and the more he sins, the more deserving he ultimately is of God’s punishment. He recalls to him his greatest failures (his “lucklesse disaventures”), how not long before he’d laid in a dungeon, crying out for death. Why wait? says Despair. Why delay the punishment God has ordained for everyone?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Is not his law, Let every sinner die: Die shall all flesh? what then must needs be donne, Is it not better to doe willinglie, Then linger, till the glasse be all out ronne? Death is the end of woes: die soone, O faeries sonne.

Redcrosse begins to shake, feeling his own conscience breaking, and Despair senses a chance to clench the debate, presenting the knight with a literal picture of Hell (“painted in a table plaine”) showing him the torments and fires he’s doomed to. Redcrosse is overcome with the sight of so much death and damnation. Now comes the terrifying parade which Despair has prepared for him:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Then gan the villein him to overcraw, And brought unto him swords, ropes, poison, fire, And all that might him to perdition draw; And bad him choose, what death he would desire: For death was due to him, that had provokt Gods ire.

Just as Redcrosse has picked up the dagger, preparing to use it on himself, Una finally appears, steps in, and pulls the blade away from him. She chastises him, reminding him of the task he’s been given, and tears Redcrosse away from the cave, leaving Despair alone again in the pitiful last scene. I’ll quote in full from the last two stanzas of the Canto. I find I can’t condense the complex brilliance of the final picture:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Come, come away, fraile, feeble, fleshly wight, Ne let vaine words bewitch thy manly hart, Ne develish thoughts dismay thy constant spright. In heavenly mercies hast thou not a part? Why shouldst thou then despeire, that chosen art? Where justice growes, there grows eke greater grace, The which doth quench the brond of hellish smart, And that accurst hand-writing doth deface, Arise, Sir knight arise, and leave this cursed place. So up he rose, and thence amounted streight. Which when the carle beheld, and saw his guest Would safe depart, for all his subtill sleight, He chose an halter from among the rest, And with it hung himself, unbid unblest. But death he could not worke himselfe thereby; For thousand times he so himselfe had drest, Yet nathelesse it could not doe him die, Till he should die his last, that is eternally.

Una’s words are beautiful enough: “In heavenly mercies hast thou not a part?” is as simple and profound a rejoinder as could be made in the face of Despair’s sophistry. But it’s the image of Despair, suddenly filled with a pathos of his own, which has always haunted me. It’s an impeccable grace note from Spenser: the seductive, suicidal figure, incapable of the act himself. Though pitiful, Despair can’t even end his own agony, the way he’s ended so many others’. In a sense which reminds me of the image of the Judge, dancing at the end of McCarthy’s Blood Meridian, we’re left with the intimation that this dark principle cannot actually die, or be killed, or ever stop at all until the end of time. It’s a part of things, and we will wrestle with it, continually.

2. The Astronomer

If there’s anything the depressive person can be sure of, it’s this: things are one way, and they always will be. This is the depressive’s insight into the world. It’s not just that Nature is chaotic, or that the universe churns through infinite cycles and permutations, or that nothing lasts — beneath all the flurry of transformation lies a harsher truth: nothing actually changes. Because the depressive person has seen this (and uniquely understood it), he’s in an impossible situation. The very thing which brought him to his truth is now a millstone hung around his neck, and it will torture him all the way to the end of his life — which is hopefully sooner, not later. As the Book of Job (an ultimate treatise on despair) says: “For the thing which I greatly feared is come upon me, and that which I was afraid of is come unto me.” The horrible moment is here, nothing could stop it, nothing ever will. And the depressive person alone understands that it’s permanent, that it cannot be undone, or unseen. Nothing changes, nothing will ever change, and the only consolation left is the poisonous kind of pride which comes with being the one person who really understands. Despair can be a powerful vice.

Great writers have always struggled to articulate this self-elected burden. Dr. Johnson, in his magnificent little novel Rasselas, tells the story of an astronomer who, in his studies, becomes convinced that his own act of attention has enabled him to control the weather:

I have possessed for five years the regulation of the weather and the distribution of the seasons…The winds alone, of all the elemental powers, have hitherto refused my authority, and multitudes have perished by equinoctial tempests which I found myself unable to prohibit or restrain…What must have been the misery of half the globe if I had limited the clouds to particular regions, or confined the sun to either side of the equator?

The weight of it drives him to horrible melancholy; he despairs of ever finding someone to whom he might pass on his burden. And it is a horrible burden: if he were ever, for even a moment, to abandon the responsibility, the entire world would risk catastrophe. Depressives, Johnson also remarks in an essay elsewhere, are often possessed by a terrible superstition. Their punishment — that intractable ritual of self-inflicted self-hatred — continues and never ebbs because the depressive person, in some deep way, believes it is the proper justice for the failure to be vigilant.

That is: if one day he becomes distracted, and isn’t there to keep watch, and not fail, the depressive knows he must pay for it. As if from some divine ledger, his tallied sins will finally tilt towards damnation, and he’ll never be forgiven for it. Forgiveness is in short supply in the annals of Despair. The depressive person can’t forgive himself his basic failures because he finds no authority within himself to do so: he’s confused self-hatred for humility. The only present or palpable internal authority is something like that reductive Super-Ego (which in Christian terms is something like Satan-as-the-Accuser, the ultimate persecutor whom Spenser’s Despair might almost be doing spec work for), which has learned a thousand stubborn ways to sell the depressive person on their own self-disgust. But this easily rots into a deep and noxious vice: that poisonous pride again. The depressive person can’t forgive himself because that’s what weaker people do. They move on too easily, aren’t hard enough on themselves. The depressive person has bought into the lie of Despair. He agrees that we deserve our punishment. And he’ll take his own punishment as long as he still feels some pride in it, no matter how much that pride curdles into guilt, or further shame.

What is happening, then, that any forgiveness remains choked, impossible? When Rasselas wonders why the astronomer believes what he believes, Johnson has the sage Imlac offer a beautiful, sympathetic diagnosis:

To indulge the power of fiction and send imagination out upon the wing is often the sport of those who delight too much in silent speculation. When we are alone we are not always busy; the labour of excogitation is too violent to last long; the ardour of inquiry will sometimes give way to idleness or satiety. He who has nothing external that can divert him must find pleasure in his own thoughts, and must conceive himself what he is not; for who is pleased with what he is? He then expatiates in boundless futurity, and culls from all imaginable conditions that which for the present moment he should most desire, amuses his desires with impossible enjoyments, and confers upon his pride unattainable dominion. The mind dances from scene to scene, unites all pleasures in all combinations, and riots in delights which Nature and fortune, with all their bounty, cannot bestow.

For who is pleased with what he is? Johnson is speaking indirectly about himself here, the second sentence echoing one of his own favorite authors, Robert Burton, whose Anatomy of Melancholy rests on a famous apothegm: “Be not solitary; be not idle.” James Boswell reported Johnson’s own more exactive rewriting of it, in conversation: “If you are idle, be not solitary; if you are solitary, be not idle.” In other words, the only sure ways out of the miserable labyrinth of the overly private self are either good company or good solitary work. It’s a forward-thinking response to depression, Burton’s even more so. Johnson was living through the last days of the humoral theory, which Burton’s era (the 17th century) had begun to change. Their picture of health — in this case, of depression and melancholy — was still very much embedded in an understanding of the world as a network of eerie influences, requiring impeccable balance. Internal imbalance might not necessarily be the result of some internal cause: it was just as likely to stem from an outside source, or a disjunct in the world or in Nature itself. Things, bodies, were not so closed off from objects and places as they would come to seem later.

But Johnson knew from experience how solipsistic, how brilliantly self-hypnotizing, our interiority can be. It’s often entirely true that the depressive has thought his way into his own depression, no matter what modern science may say about depression as a heritable disease. Probably it can be that, too, but it doesn’t stall the fact that much of what goes own in our melancholia is a matter of thinking too well, and too clearly — only in a single, punishing, direction. The Super-Ego, Despair, Satan…call it what you want, but there’s a sophist somewhere in our selves, and it knows how to speak to us in the same terms with which we imagine, or desire, much more beautiful, or meaningful, things.

3. The Wisdom of Silenus

What Silenus and Schopenhauer proposed cannot be, within their own terms, merely one view among others…It is, for them — and for one part of Nietzsche — the truth from which all else follows. Not to acknowledge this…would be delusional…there are people who acknowledge the truth about life, people who can allow themselves to see it, and live (or not) in the light or darkness of this truth. These would be the real realists, the adults. And then there would be the others: the young, the naive, the intractable optimists, the believers in progress and satisfaction, the fabulists of redemption and enlightenment. It is clear in this story who the joke is on. Like all essentialist stories it ultimately depends on having to humiliate the disbelievers… - Adam Phillips, Unforbidden Pleasures

Now comes the inevitable move to the “I.” Of course, I’m writing this just as Johnson wrote Rasselas, trying to talk to myself as much as to anyone else, because I myself have been in crisis. Trying to write my way out of a crisis — classic, cliche writerly behavior. And once again I’m turning to Adam Phillips, because his book is a marvelous little key to these puzzles. Though it’s more accurate to call it a different kind of key: really, it decodes nothing; what it does is unlock. And even then, not in any solution in particular, only a bid to help pry off the padlocks, shake out the limbs, and show how much you (I) were (was) invested in a particular story about things.

With Silenus and Schopenhauer, Phillips is referring to a story, retold by Nietzsche (the greatest of the anti-depressive depressives), when revisiting his own The Birth of Tragedy. Nietzsche recounts his version of a classical story of Midas and the god Silenus, follower of Dionysus—

When Silenus has finally fallen into his hands, the King asks what is the best and most excellent thing for a human being. Stiff and unmoving, the daemon remains silent until, forced by the King to speak, he finally breaks out in shrill laughter and says: “Wretched, ephemeral race, children of chance and tribulation, why do you force me to tell you the very thing which it would be most profitable for you not to hear? The very best thing is utterly beyond your reach: not to have been born, not to be, to be nothing. However, the second best thing for you is: to die soon.”

Nietzsche uses the story to exemplify the very non-Dionysian, life-accosting visions which his youthful adoration for Schopenhauer had led him to, via the famed Philosopher of the Will’s dark pessimism about the inherent looming tragedy of the world — what the Ancient Greeks had apparently seen and sublimated into their visions of light and human glory. The later Nietzsche, he of the “transvaluation of all values,” bemoaned his youthful subjugation to the dark vision of his own Silenus, Schopenhauer, because, as Phillips puts it, “…for this primal revulsion, this fundamental revelation, there are two self-cures, in his view: the ecstasies of Dionysus or ‘resignation’ of Hamlet. Elemental exuberance or fatal lethargy.” As someone who has spent much of his life torn between elemental exuberance and fatal lethargy, I can only assent — this is the problem, this is the illness. This is the cruel need at the heart of the rotting, self-hating self.

These things are not to be merely played at. They are lived out, everywhere: sometimes we only barely glimpse the ways in which our lives have become channels of mythic responsiveness: worlds and metaphors, rivers of unconscious living that we don’t see are proceeding according to ancient metaphysical courses. Perhaps we never glimpse it at all. But our lives are lived by ancient figurations nonetheless. In the least esoteric, least hermetic, most blatant, and most quotidian ways, our lives are composed of wandering through these stories we tell ourselves, yet don’t even know we’re telling ourselves, and telling each other, and whispering at the edges of our monologues with whoever it is we speak to, in the private moments when we speak.

It sounds ridiculous — yet anyone who has felt the revulsion (there is no other word) which rises from that encounter with some dead abyss or darkness, knows the power of its apparent truth. The wrong philosophy at the wrong time can be destabilizing; the most seductive story is that all stories are deceptive lies; the worst deception is the one that says the world is entirely false at bottom. I know it from experience — it seems ridiculous to say, but my first mental breakdown was precipitated by a reading of Schopenhauer, the sheer negative power of which wouldn’t leave my mind. I didn’t understand it at the time, but certain violent and traumatizing experiences had prepared the way — a few months after reading him, massive life stresses and more difficult readings created in my mind a kind of supercharged anxiety attack, one which didn’t stop for almost four weeks. Past and future disappeared and the impossibly-fragmented moment was all there was. I felt alien to myself. In a way, my own story had been replaced with the story of no-stories; with the game which says “it is better to never have been in the game”; with the Satanic story of inarguable despair. Yet to reconstitute one’s own story, one’s own sense of self, in the face of collapse and blurred falsities, is not to exactly counter the Satanic story (one reason to read “Paradise Lost” for instance is to grasp its unparalleled rendering of the destructive opposition between the vital and sometimes-necessary Satanic, and the horror and genuine sublimity of the idea of Divine Omniscience) — to return oneself to oneself is to learn a very difficult new dance.

The nature of this dance? Inexplicable. Though by dance I really mean an experience of the body. The toll that these experiences took on my own body is something I’ve had to deal with for years. As I once promised, when I started this Substack, I’ll never write about the specifics of my diseases and dysfunctions — I remain too proud, and I’ve already divulged a bit too much, experimenting with this autobiographical angle here. But I’m still in the position of having to learn to do this dance with a body that cannot easily move, not without pain, and more pressure. How anybody writes about these things is beyond me — I’m content to speak about them mostly in metaphors and frilly language. How else does one conceive of such an opaque movement? Landing in London, living alone, struggling to make a go of an experience I fear I’m already squandering, I’ve been face to face again with the full legacy of all these brutal personal stories, what Phillips calls such “essentialist statements — of the kind, this is what life is really like, this is what human nature is — [which] are prone to function as prohibitions; as instructions masquerading as descriptions; as routes disguised as maps.”

My own essentialist statements, my own routes I’ve disguised as maps — I am a person with a faulty body; I am a man of 30 who has been essentially single for a decade; I have a brain which is a problem for me; my Romantic nature is clearly incompatible with this world of people beguiled by surfaces — these things have accumulated like mountains of dirt in my memory, in my consciousness. How to shake them off? How do you dig your way out and realize you’re standing on firm earth, in a world that is neither indifferent, nor cruel, only going its own way? “Something we cannot see, doing something we know not what,” to paraphrase Alan Watts (a youthful hero of mine, and a fine contra-Schopenhauer).

Nietzsche felt that this confrontation, the beginning of the dance with despair, came down to an enormous Affirmation and a new kind of Ultimate Humanism — one which would see great men establish their own morality, swiping the old world of value aside. I’m not so gauche as to say that this is exactly what happened in the century after his death, but one could certainly make the argument, and that argument hardly reflects well on the infirm Professor of Basel. Yet it doesn’t matter — we’re probably no longer capable of approaching the admonition of Silenus with elemental exuberance alone. Yet at the same time, a fatal lethargy will not do.

I spoke of a personal crisis — charming, almost, considering the great rolling crisis we all perceive our contemporary lives to be. But I can only write about the world which I’ve known — the awful secrets of the depressive, and the miserable pride that comes with it; the disaster which is despair; the toxic certainty of the Wisdom of Silenus. I’ve lived in the orbit of these figures, as I know many of you likely have, too. I continue to try to dance my way out of it. And so you may ask further: what, then, Sam, is the dance, is the answer, is the way out?

4. The Only Way Out

Is art. Art broadly conceived. Art and a kind of love, merging with that other love, the one we have for each other. Did you expect something more complicated? I’m afraid I have nothing else — what we are are strange finite creatures whose deepest nature, as far as I can tell, is to require a constant redescription of the world. A constant renewal of our circumstances. We are still here because — contrary to everything one would expect from reading Schopenhauer — our redescriptions have, miraculously, worked. We know they have worked because we are here. It has been our fate to still be here; it may be our fate to remain here further. The only way we can do this is through more redescription — and just as each child born into the world is a new opportunity to see the world in a new way, each next meaningful work of art is a way to look at the world freshly again. There is no end to the number of ways we might redescribe the world. Often I feel that death is merely the end of our redescription. Perhaps we run out of new ways to see things, and have to fade back into the greater stream; perhaps our singular breath can no longer sustain the tension necessary to concentrate its way into a singular experience, and must return to the flow. After all, how else do we know what we are? What we are is simply the thing which knows it’s breathing. That is my definition of a human being — a breath which knows it is breathing. Where this breath comes from is the source of our religious feelings; what we do with this breath is the question posed by our making art. But the most curious thing remains: how is it that this breathing-knowing body, this bundle of essentialist statements tautly stretched across a chasm of unconsciousness…how is it that this creature keeps encountering things and recognizing itself in them?

In art, as with people. I feel this acutely at the moment: I recently fell very hard for someone. More cliche, classic writerly behavior. Wholly one-sided, obsessional, tortured. Coming to a new place, embarking on new narratives, trying to deal with the old ones — who knows why I chose this person, in this moment, to develop some ultimately absurd and possibly misguided fantastical passion? It ended painfully, of course. Old narratives die hard, and a fatalist Romanticism seems hewn to my bones. And yet the truth is you cannot know what was a story and what was a feeling; you can only feel. If there’s one thing I gained from the experience, from my further tenure as a lovesick fool, somehow it was this: the body must feel, and must seek its own recognition.

In people, as with art. If I gained any knowledge from this newest dumb addendum to the dance, it was that all spirituality is a matter of form; a matter of body. Because in the midst of hurling my numbed-out, painful body through the tubes and collegiate halls of London, it turned out that as I did, I was discovering how my body needed to come back alive, needed to seek out the things that made it feel alive. A fatal lethargy — a sleep—well, meeting this person, who will probably never know the degree to which she gave me the chance to rediscover (to redescribe) these very things, helped me see just how asleep I’d been, how numb I had to become, as if to deny that I had a body at all, and therefore a spirit. The body is the spirit. It is the form the spirit takes. I’m more convinced of this with every next experience. And just as we see a beautiful person and yearn to be able to bring our own body and spirit close to theirs, so we approach a work of art and feel we have found something true, something that accords with our body and spirit. I see a beautiful person and my whole body hums!, sings!, becomes electric. It wakes and says, “Let’s add more life to life.” Quite literally, it’s declaring: “Have children; make life; from this beauty I want to make more beauty.”

This is the thing which Silenus does not understand. Nor does Despair, nor Johnson’s poor astronomer, nor Schopenhauer, nor Milton’s Satan (and perhaps not his God), nor that tragic part of Nietzsche. Silenus — who is, after all, not himself human — is not aware that there are pleasures and beauties in life which somehow do not diminish life. That there are things — sex, love, art, the having of children — which only add to life. This is the one thing that can deal with the force of despair: more life. Art — our way of redescribing things — is an adding of more life to life, more beauty to beauty. As if to say: “Yes, things are inexorably dark and confused, and we are terrified creatures shuttled quickly towards an unknowable death; but look — I have added life to life, I have extended the terms, I have made more beauty out of beauty; what was supposed to be limited, supposed to be bound by laws of energy and limits of matter, has yielded in my consciousness an overabundance, an exuberance of life; a blessing, come from something we cannot know, doing something we know not what.”

More time; more life; more beauty. That’s all. Not simple at first, perhaps. And yet at base it has to be. We have to discover it to be. To redescribe it until it is. We have to ask: what stories are we telling ourselves, that we think these things are not possible? Who has told us these stories? Where did the infernal voice come from? And what’s more — why did we believe it?